‘I didn’t know I was such a genius’

Neymar praised Italian Verratti, his PSG teammate

In an interview with redbull.com, the attacker Neymar, of PSG, was asked which teammate had impressed him the most since joining the French team in 2017.

The Brazilian first pointed out Mbappé, but later also chose the athlete who most surprised him, as, before playing together, he didn’t know he was “so spectacular”.

“O Mbappé it’s the Verratti (They are the comrades that impressed the most). Mbappé is very fast, he’s young, he’s a great player. I knew Verrati was a great player, but I didn’t know he was so spectacular, so genius“, stated Ney.

“Today, I firmly say that (Verratti) was one of the best midfielders I played with, along with Xavi and Iniesta“, he added, recalling the former teammates from Barcelona.

Verratti has been in Paris since 2012/13, when he was bought after he stood out for Pescara, from Italy.

In nearly a decade, he has distinguished himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe, also starting his country’s national team.

For PSG, the athlete has won the French Championship seven times, in addition to six French Cups and six French League Cups.

He just failed to win the coveted UEFA Champions League, being runner-up in 2019/20.

In all, there are 353 matches and nine goals for the team from the French capital.

For the Azzurra, Verratti was one of the highlights of the 2020 Euro Cup title, which was disputed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.