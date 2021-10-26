“I don’t want this for our country”

posted on 10/26/2021 1:31 PM / updated on 10/26/2021 2:01 PM



President Jair Bolsonaro disembarked this Tuesday (October 26) in a camp of Venezuelans of Operation Welcome, in Roraima, Boa Vista. The objective, according to the head of the Executive, was to “get images” and show the situation of refugees, in reference to an example of where Brazil can reach if the PT returns to power in the country in the next elections. While covid-19’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) votes on the report that indicts the president and his sons, the chief executive opened live at the shelter, spoke of communism, socialism and criticized presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Nicolás Maduro.

With the team filming children and babies in situations of vulnerability, Bolsonaro spoke about the mission of the Welcome and expressed his desire to speak privately with the families, “to tell them what happened”. “We don’t want this for Brazil and we know how you got to this situation”, he amended.

“Venezuelan brothers, we know your suffering, how you got into this situation, what a person is doing against you in Venezuela. Brazil is a country of people who have deep respect for the suffering of others. I know you would like to be in your home country, but you left there to escape dictatorship, need and even violence. Brazil is a humanitarian country that does the job of welcoming them and integrating them with the rest of the country. What we would most like to see happen is for Venezuela to return to normality and for you to have the life you had in the past before the arrival of the dictatorship”, he said.

The images were posted on the president’s social media. In the publication’s caption, the president attacked former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, affirming his support for Maduro and calling him a “former PT inmate”.

“Investigation of Operation Welcome, the state’s situation with the impacts of refugees and measures taken to welcome our Venezuelan brothers fleeing the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, supported by the former PT inmate,” he wrote.

– RORAIMA: investigation of Operation Welcome, state situation with the impacts of refugees and measures taken to welcome our Venezuelan brothers fleeing the socialist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro, supported by the former PT inmate. pic.twitter.com/XQ2L5yj956 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) October 26, 2021

Without a mask, the president and part of the team entered one of the camps where a 16-year-old teenager lived, with her baby son, who was under a mattress on the floor.

“You must have seen the amount of women and children out there. I’m here in a little house and people are waiting for the moment to go inside. She is saying that she left Venezuela because she has no food to eat. What we want to show the Brazilian people here: we don’t want this for our country. Many look, focus only on one area and we have to see that our greatest good is our freedom. The wrong choices lead to this”, pointed out in an indirect to the presidential elections of 2022. The teenager made requests for documents and the president replied that she would be attended along with the others.

president denies campaign

Pinning Lula, Bolsonaro denied that he was campaigning, but only “showing reality”. “The Brazilian president of the past was going to Venezuela to campaign for (Hugo) Chávez and Maduro. It’s those people from the Forum of São Paulo. Always deceiving the people by saying: ‘Look, I’m going to do this good for you. The other is a bad guy. ‘, leading people, inducing people to go to the left, associating with socialism. There’s that wonderful speech, but in practice, it’s completely different. You’ve seen how many children are here. We don’t want that for our children I’m not complaining, or campaigning, nothing like that, I’m showing reality.”

And he added: “The ideal is for Venezuela to return to normality. Only a miracle for that to happen. We have to learn from the mistakes of others”.

Regarding the frequent rise in fuel prices, the president claimed that “in Venezuela there is nothing to sell”. “It is said that gasoline is now at 20 cents, there is nothing to sell there. Believe. There are people from Venezuela who go to Pacaraima to buy gasoline. Until recently, it was a pilgrimage of Brazilians buying cheap gasoline. Now reversed. Come pay R$ 6 in here”, he justified.

The head of the Executive also said that there are certain things that are only “valued after you lose”. .

Finally, he asked Internet users to continue watching the broadcast, which ended up dropping out. “I ask you to keep seeing. Now you’ve seen enough, but let’s show you more about what it’s like when socialism comes in the country, when a dictator comes in the country.”

“The great example here, with the sadness of the Venezuelan people here in Brazil, is knowing what is happening so that Brazil does not reach this situation because (if it does) we will have nowhere to go,” he concluded.

evangelical worship

Bolsonaro was accompanied by the ministers of Justice, Anderson Torres, and of Citizenship, João Roma. In the middle of the afternoon, he should visit other points of Operation Welcome and participate in an evangelical service.

On the 29th, Bolsonaro stated that he would visit Roraima in October, in order to verify the migratory crisis of Venezuelans. The head of the Executive also highlighted that the objective was to obtain images to show the Brazilian population that the country should not follow the example of Venezuela, in an indirect way to prevent leftist parties from returning to power.

