Ibaneis wants to bring Web Summit to DF

posted on 10/26/2021 9:37 AM / updated on 10/26/2021 9:38 AM



Ibaneis will go to Lisbon to showcase Brasília’s potential to host the event –

Brasília may host the biggest technology and innovation event in the world starting in 2023. The event called Web Summit takes place next month in Lisbon, Portugal, and Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) will travel to the country for Brasília to host the Web Summit for at least five years.

Holder of the Brasília Technological Park (Biotic), the Federal capital competes with Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre for the fourth world headquarters of the conference. The Web Summit has already visited Hong Kong, China, Toronto, Canada, and now Lisbon, the Portuguese capital. After the meeting with the GDF in Lisbon, the directors of the event will come to the capital to know and assess the structure for holding the event.

The attractions that put Brasília on the line, in the government’s assessment, are the qualified security, the airport hub of the Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, and the centralized hotel network, which has accommodations ranging from four to five stars.

The governor explains that the visit “is not intended only to bring a conference of this magnitude to Brasília, which would already be a lot, but also to present the full potential of our technological park, generating large investments in our Biotic factories” , evaluates.

Conference

This year’s edition in Portugal is expected to bring together, in three days in November, at least 40,000 visitors, including technology specialists and investors. Executive directors of big startups like Uber, Stripe and Waze will also be present. The success of the Web Summit is mainly due to the economic impact of the event, which is the largest in the country.

economic impact

In 2017 alone, the Portuguese government estimated an annual turnover in excess of €300 million, equivalent to R$1,977 billion. Several partners decided to establish operations in the country, such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pipedrive, Revolut, Cloudflare and BMW. Tourism managed to move €200 million, around R$1.318 billion, including flights, shopping, food, tours and accommodation during the week of the fair.

“In addition to boosting the economy, an event of this size gives us visibility so that many companies recognize the potential of our capital and invest here, generating jobs and, consequently, more income”, highlights Ibaneis.

Due to the focus on innovation in Biotechnology and Information and Communication Technology, Biotic will be the main center of scientific, technological and innovation development in the DF. For the event, 95.9 hectares of Terracap property are available, with the possibility of expansion in Granja do Torto.

The expectation is to house 794 companies and more than 2,000 coworking stations (collaborative work), generating 7,600 jobs and 9,500 residents at the site, which will be a smart city where people can live, study and work in the same place.

Collaboration

In order to host the event, the secretariats of the Federal District work in an integrated articulation. For the head of the Department of Science and Technology, Gilvan Máximo, “the Brasília Technological Park leaves the paper and becomes a reality. Turning the eyes of the world to the Federal District through the Web Summit is to attract investments for the smart city that we are going to build, making here one of the technology and innovation hubs in Latin America, similar to Silicon Valley, in the United States”, details.

The secretary of International Relations, Renata Zuquin, highlights that the initiative is capable of attracting thousands of visitors and generating large-scale business to develop Brasília’s potential. Assessment also defended by the secretary of Economic Development, Márcio Faria. “Brasília’s geographic location facilitates the reception of people from all over the country and the well-structured international airport reinforces our potential for tourists from other parts of the world. Not to mention our vocation for the development of businesses, both small and large, for the technology and innovation industry at Biotic”, he explains.

*with information from Brasília Agency