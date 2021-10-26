Ibovespa gains momentum with fuel readjustment by Petrobras By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A surge in Petrobras (SA:) shares after the announcement of a readjustment in fuel prices boosted the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange this Monday, although the outlook for the economy continued to deteriorate.

Also supported by the recovery of the papers of banks and companies linked to metals, the rose 2.28%, to 108,714.55 points, in the first session after the worst week since the beginning of the pandemic. The financial turnover totaled 32.17 billion reais.

The motto of the day was Petrobras’ announcement that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and that of gasoline by 7.05%, starting on Tuesday. The measure led to a new round of hikes in inflation forecasts for 2021/22 and reduced fears of government interference in state-owned companies.

Internationally, the positive performance of the US stock exchanges and a relief from the fear of crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, with Evergrande (OTC:) paying creditors and announcing a gradual migration to the electric vehicle business, gave a sigh for shares of exporters to that market.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS soared 6.8%, after the company announced that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and gasoline by 7.05%, starting on Tuesday.

– VIBRA (SA:) jumped 5.16%, with the announcement of Petrobras carrying the entire sector linked to the fuel chain upwards. COSAN (SA:) grew 4%, PETRORIO (SA:) grew 3.55%, ULTRAPAR (SA:) increased 1.6%.

– GERDAU (SA:) had an expansion of 4.6%, with the metals sector echoing news linked to the Chinese developer Evergrande, which reduced the fear of crisis in the country. CSN (SA:) increased 4%, USIMINAS (SA:) increased 2.3%. VALE (SA:) increased by 1.2%.

– BTG PACTUAL (SA:) increased by 2.37%, leading among the large banks in the index. BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) rose 2.1% and 1.95%, respectively.

– HYPERA (SA:) gained 2.8% after the drugmaker announced late on Friday that it had third-quarter profit 33% versus the same period last year, driven by a 50% revenue increase. Credit Suisse praised the revenue expansion, but pointed to margin compression.

– BRASKEM (SA:) grew 2.1%. The petrochemical company reported on the night of the sixth setback in the production of ethylene and sales of resins in Brazil, in the third quarter. BTG Pactual highlighted the weaker numbers, but said the company benefits from the weaker real and expects higher dividends in the near term, which could offset noises about a possible sale of shares by major shareholders.

– SUZANO (SA:) fell 2.5%, returning part of the gains of the last two sessions, in a day of bearish pressure on the shares of exporters. BRF (SA:) lost 1.3%, EMBRAER (SA:) dropped 0.5%.