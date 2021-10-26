Ibovespa has partially recovered and closes up sharply by 2.28%; dollar drops more than 1% and goes to R$ 5.55

(Getty)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa began the week partially recovering from last week’s fall. It was a positive start to the week for the stock market in global terms, but the Brazilian stock exchange stood out. “A typical spike, but not to be confused with a trend reversal,” said Evandro Lima, an analyst at Rico Investimentos. The investor managed to take a breath and little was said about fiscal risks, but the topic should not take long to return to repercussions and join the other issues that promise to stir up the next few days.

“Hardly the week will have the tone it had today. The Copom result, on Wednesday, should not please everyone,” says Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, referring to the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that begins tomorrow (26) and ends on Wednesday. The market is well divided on what can happen to the basic interest rate (Selic). Forecasts are growing that interest rates will rise by 1.5 percentage points, which has been reinforced by recent developments in politics.

While the government is articulating itself in making room in the Budget to accommodate the Auxílio-Brasil, the forecasts for the economy worsen. Economists consulted weekly by the Central Bank, in the Focus report, project inflation at 8.96% at the end of this year and 4.4% in 2022. The forecast for interest rates until the end of 2021 was 8.75%, pointing to a more rigid monetary contraction in the short term, taking into account that after this week’s meeting, the Copom will meet only once more this year, in December.

“If interest rates rise by 1.5 points, part of the market will complain that high interest rates will discount the stock market. If it doesn’t go up, another part will say that the Central Bank is losing control of inflation”, explains Cruz. The week still reserves new inflationary data here in Brazil and marks the beginning of the season of corporate balance sheets, which could be an encouragement to the market, according to analysts.

The Ibovespa closed up 2.28% at 108,714 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 32 billion. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 advanced 2.33% in the after market around 5:20 pm, at 109,530 points.

The Stock Exchange was also supported by the performance of Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4), the most traded share on the Ibovespa and which had the highest percentage increase of the day. The oil company’s shares rose on news of a possible privatization project.

According to CNN, a bill is being analyzed that would allow the Union to begin disposing of the company’s shares in order to lose its share of control. The federal government owned 50.5% of the common shares (with voting rights). Under the proposal, the government would continue with the so-called “golden share”, a shareholding position that allows for vetoing certain operations of the oil company and also appointing the president of the company.

Earlier, Petrobras shares were also boosted by news of rising diesel and gasoline prices at refineries.

The dollar, which lost strength against emerging currencies, also retreated against the real. The commercial dollar closed down 1.27% to R$5.555 on purchase and R$5.556 on sale. The dollar futures for November 2021 is trading at R$5.561 on after market, with a drop of 1.62%.

In the futures interest market, contracts had a day of strong volatility and, in recent trades, they rose sharply at the shorter end and fell at the longer end. The DI for January 2023 was up 23 basis points, at 11.16%; DI for January 2025 was operating at an increase of nine basis points 11.69%; and the DI for January 2027 was down four basis points to 11.82%.

In New York, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes broke new scoring records. Once again, the Exchanges were driven by corporate results for the third quarter.

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies report their earnings this week, including Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet, which owns Google. One-third of Dow’s components are expected to release quarterly results for the week, including Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Boeing and McDonald’s.

The Dow Jones closed up 0.18% at 36,741 points; the S&P gained 0.47% at 4,566 points; and the Nasdaq Technology Exchange rose 0.9% to 15,226 points.

Oil prices reduced earnings. Brent barrel for December 2021 rose 0.21% to $85.71. WTI for December 2021 retreated 0.38% to $83.44 a barrel.

