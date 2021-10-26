“I’m drowning and he appears,” says Guedes of Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has never lost confidence in him and that he always saves him when he is “drowned to death”. “I wanted to thank the president for his confidence. It’s always like this, I’m drowning, he appears, renews confidence and we continue in this alliance of liberals and conservatives for a better future for our country”, said Guedes this afternoon, at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto.

Last week, the minister went through a troubled moment at the head of the economy, with the departure of four secretaries. The stampede came after disagreements between the political and economic wings of the federal government over what would be the best way to finance Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família.

Bolsonaro announced that no beneficiary of the new program will receive less than R$400 next year. To that end, the government admitted that it could ease the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the increase in federal spending to the previous year’s budget, corrected by the 12-month accumulated inflation, between July of the previous year and June of the current year.

Guedes was against the idea, which led to rumors that he would leave the federal government. However, the minister ended up giving in, and started defending the value of the Brazil Aid, even if, to guarantee this, the Executive went beyond the spending ceiling. According to the minister, the objective is to get “a license to spend a little more”.

On Monday, Guedes also spoke about the social program and admitted that the government needs more space in the federal budget to pay R$400 to all beneficiaries. “Whether through a request for extra-ceiling or a review of the spending ceiling, we cannot hide the truth. The truth is that we will have a slightly higher expense. We are talking about R$ 30 billion”, he highlighted.





