‘I’m not crazy’ · TV News

Solange Gomes has a new opponent in A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves. This Monday (25), in conversation with Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla, the model declared war against the dancer and stated that she is being chased by the pawn in the game. “I’m not crazy,” she assured him.

“Dynho is teasing me, I don’t know what happened. He’s on my toes,” Solange pointed out, but the people disagreed with the muse of Gugu’s Bathtub. “Oh Sol, stop being crazy,” the ex-panicat asked.

However, the comment displeased Solange: “I’m not crazy! I’m not crazy! He pulled me to the Bay, then gave me a little sign saying I can’t stand to go to the farm. I gave it back too, which messed with me, pah! “.

During the dialogue, Tati Quebra Barraco’s friend explained why she stopped doing sensual work. “I know that, at 48 years old, the opportunities are smaller, they are decreasing. For example, the range of working with the body, I already closed a long time ago. So I started to work with my head, other things in me”, justified the pawn.

“I have to enjoy what you’re having here because I don’t know when there will be more things. I wanted to stop that. [os ensaios sensuais], it’s my choice,” added Solange.

