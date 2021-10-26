The prostitute Bianca Dominguez, who was in the hotel room with MC Kevin when he fell off the porch and died, gave a new statement recently, as inconsistencies in the statements she had given to the police were signaled. The luxury escort said she was always willing to collaborate with the investigation and explained the reason for not commenting on the case so far.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @i_biadominguez‘I’m not to blame for anyone’s unhappiness,’ says MC Kevin case prostitute

“People are judging and think that because the woman demands or goes out with whoever she wants, she is a bad person or a person who is up to something. In no time did I do this. I’ve always been willing to help and collaborate in everything. So far I’ve kept quiet because I don’t have the strength. It’s not easy, I never imagined myself in a situation like this”, said Bianca.

The call girl said she has no qualms about being called a prostitute, because that doesn’t take away “the honor or dignity” of the person she is. “Whoever is concerned about what I do with my body, who I go out with or don’t go out with, these people don’t influence anything. I know about my life, I know the people I help and my family”, he continues.

Bianca Dominguez ends by saying that she is not responsible for anyone’s sadness. The message was understood by many as an indirection to Deolane Bezerra, Mc Kevin’s widow.

“I’m also not to blame for anyone’s unhappiness. I know your head hurts, but eventually you have to accept it, like dipyrone”, he concludes.