‘I’m not to blame for anyone’s unhappiness,’ says prostitute in the MC Kevin case | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Bianca Dominguez breaks the silence on the MC Kevin case

Luxury escort Bianca Dominguez was in the hotel room with MC Kevin when he fell off the balcony and did not survive. She recently had to give a new statement, as inconsistencies were found in the statements she gave. On social networks, the girl said that she was always willing to collaborate with the investigation and explained why she has not commented on the case so far.

“People are judging and think that because the woman demands or goes out with whoever she wants, she is a bad person or a person who is plotting something. I never did that. I was always willing to help and collaborate in everything. So far I’ve kept quiet because I don’t have the strength. It’s not easy, I never imagined myself in a situation like that,” said Bianca.

The call girl said she doesn’t mind being called a prostitute, as it doesn’t take away “her honor or dignity”. “Whoever is concerned about what I do with my body, who I go out with or not go out with, these people don’t influence anything. I know about my life, I know about the people I help and my family,” he continues.

Finally, Bianca Dominguez said that she is not responsible for anyone’s sadness and sent a message that was understood by some as an indirection to Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin. “I’m also not to blame for anyone’s unhappiness. I know your head hurts, but eventually you have to accept it, like dipyrone,” he concludes.