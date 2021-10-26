In a rare photo with his family, Faustão wears shoes worth almost R$ 9,000

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

This Sunday afternoon (24/10), Luciana Cardoso posted a rare photo on Instagram with her husband, the presenter Fausto Silva, who after leaving TV Globo will debut on Band in 2022. The image also includes the three children of the communicator and the son in law.

Faustão poses next to Luciana and his children João Guilherme, 17, Rodrigo, 13, and Lara, 20, daughter of his marriage to Magda Colares. The click also has the presence of the daughter’s boyfriend, Julio Casares .

“Family reunited”, wrote Cardoso in the caption of the publication. In the photo, the presenter appears with a Fendi brand shoe, which costs around R$ 8,700 in Brazil.

In the comments, friends and fans of Faustão’s family praised the photo that brings together the presenter’s family.

Earlier this month, Luciana, who worked in Domingão alongside her husband, showed behind the scenes of Faustão na Band’s new show, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2022.

“It’s coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, she wrote at the time.

During an event to publicize the new grid of the São Paulo station, in which the stage of the program was shown, Faustão could not appear due to contractual reasons. Officially, he is still hired by TV Globo.