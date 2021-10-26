In charge of Corinthians for five months, Sylvinho prepares a versatile team by testing and designing improvisations

On May 25 this year, Sylvinho led his first training session as a coach for Corinthians. Five months later, the coach starts on Tuesday preparing the team to face Chapecoense, next Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, confident that he will be able to withstand the strong pressure he faces in the position and also without fear of following. putting into practice his convictions, which motivate him to form a squad with versatile players.

Criticized by many Corinthians fans in recent times for the substitutions he promotes in the team during the games and also for some options in their lineups, the captain surprised by sending Adson into the field against São Paulo and then Vitinho against Inter. In these matches, they were chosen to replace the injured attacking midfielder Willian, but ended up being replaced by Gustavo Mosquito in the second half.

And in the final stage of this last clash of the Brazilian Championship, at the Beira-Rio stadium, Sylvinho also made tactical adjustments at Corinthians, moving Róger Guedes to play in the left side of the attack, advancing Renato Augusto to act as a fake 9 jersey up front and still passing Gabriel Pereira to play the role of right midfielder.

With this new tactical design, Timão looked for a 2-1 turnaround on the scoreboard and only didn’t leave Porto Alegre with a victory because Colorado tied the game with a goal in extra time, at 47 minutes. However, the 2-2 tie with a bitter taste did not prevent the captain from defending his options, which he says are based on the knowledge acquired in relation to his squad during his five months of work at the club.

– When I talk about the five months I’ve done, how much is spent (time) in the TC with each athlete, with the group, this is reflected. Until I found out where Gabriel Pereira was, which he does on the right side, but he does the right half. Renato (Augusto) rejoined Corinthians, he can play a midfield, but he could play this false center forward, with retention (of the ball in attack). Roger (Guedes) started inside and started outside, where he does very well (his offensive role). This is knowledge of the cast, of athletes, this is the time that coaches often ask (to work) – said Sylvinho.

TESTS AND IMPROVISATIONS MUST CONTINUE

And in this press conference he gave after the confrontation in Beira-Rio, the coach made it clear that he is willing to continue promoting some improvisations and encouraging his players to be ready to play different roles on the field, as needed.

– Can you continue? This gives clarity for the future. It’s for you to understand the athletes, and they also understand you. Our environment is very good and we talk a lot with the athletes to be able to optimize, to gain time and put them in their roles – said Sylvinho, to then comment on the changes made to the team during the confrontation with Internacional.

– In the second half our changes were very good, and I defend Fernando Lázaro (performance analyst) and Doriva (technical assistant), who work a lot on game improvisations. And we created a very favorable situation in the game and suddenly for the future. Can you use it? It can be used within the near future – warned the trainer.

DU QUEIROZ, IN HIGH WITH TECHNICIAN FOR ITS VERSATILITY

Cast on the right wing as a substitute for the suspended Fagner against São Paulo, Du Queiroz, who is a defensive midfielder, joined the Corinthians team in place of Gabriel during the second half of the match against Inter. He had already been praised by Sylvinho for his performance in the derby, despite the 1-0 defeat at Morumbi, and now his versatility was extolled as a great virtue.

– Du Queiroz entered a role he can do, he entered well. Gabriel had a yellow card, it worried us, he had already removed his foot so as not to be sent off, and then we made the two substitutions. Du came in and answered. He can be right-back, as he has all defensive concepts from his base, and at the end of the amateur he was a midfielder, as first (man in the sector), as he entered today (on Sunday). Or you can do as you ended (with Xavier’s entry), on the right side, acting as a midfielder – analyzed the commander.

– A complete athlete, with good physical part, a technical quality for the function and an athlete with a lot of personality, who faces the games in the same way. An emotionally strong athlete, who played a great game too – continued Sylvinho, happy with the joker he has available in his squad.