In Moscow, unvaccinated seniors will spend four months in lockdown

Started on Monday (25) the mandatory lockdown imposed by the city of Moscow for over 60 years who did not take the vaccine against Covid-19. With only a third of the population immunized, Russia is facing its worst moment since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 1,069 deaths were registered due to the coronavirus in the country, an underestimated number according to experts due to the low number of tests carried out.

Russia has had between 200,000 and 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 so far. The number changes depending on the source, a sign of a country where official information is not always reliable.

The lack of confidence in the government is the reason given by many Russians, elderly or not, for not accepting the Sputnik V vaccine, distributed in different places around the world, such as Argentina or Mexico.

“Most people don’t trust. They’re afraid, they’re too used to lies, they don’t trust power,” said 64-year-old retiree Anastasia to the reporter. France Info.

Like her, 64.4% of the Russian population has yet to take any doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data compiled by Our World in Data.

The unvaccinated elderly are the majority of Russians hospitalized at this time, yet many do not think about accepting immunization, which has not yet been validated by the WHO (World Health Organization) or the European Union.

Lockdown for seniors

With the increase in the number of cases, Moscow, the country’s main epidemic focus, decided to force all inhabitants over 60 years of age to confine themselves from today until at least February 25th. Four full months during the coldest period of the year.

On Monday, many retirees who are still working to complete the low official pay were outraged by the restriction, which will not only affect the elderly.

As of Thursday (28), all non-essential services in the capital must be closed for at least 11 days.

Faced with the explosion of cases, President Vladimir Putin last week decided to declare a week of paid vacations across the country between October 30 and November 7th.

Epidemiologists warn, however, that the minimum period for obtaining satisfactory results with this measure would be two weeks.