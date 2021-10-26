In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Luísa gets bad and is kicked out by Teresa· TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be humiliated by Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The empress will have a tantrum and will attack the countess of Barral, who will be offended and kicked away from Quinta da Boa Vista in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In scenes planned to air from this Tuesday’s chapter (26) , Teresa will be furious after Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) has chosen to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres). As if that wasn’t enough, she will still catch Luísa in an exchange of affection with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

The betrayed woman will explode with hatred and dump all her resentment on her husband’s mistress. “You’re being underhanded, as usual. That’s what you are: underhanded,” he’ll fire.

The princess’ teacher will try to remain calm and ask the monarch to do the same. However, Teresa will not listen to her and will attack her. “Get out of my house! And never set foot here again,” the emperor’s wife will order.

She will grab Luisa by the arm and force her out of her house. Afterwards, the empress will announce to the family the attitude she will have taken, shocking everyone.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

