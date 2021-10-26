In São Paulo, Marina Ruy Barbosa is spotted with a new boyfriend; see photos· TV news

Marina Ruy Barbosa was caught with her new boyfriend, federal deputy Guilherme Mussi (PP-SP), at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo (SP). This Monday (25), the couple arrived in São Paulo, and the actress was attracted by the fans who were present at the place.

In the images, Marina greeted the photographers and stopped to take some selfies with the airport patrons. Meanwhile, Mussi walked away from his beloved and followed his path normally.

Maria Isis’s interpreter in Império took over the relationship with the politician in June, through an exchange of comments on Instagram with sister-in-law Anna Bertozzi.

Since then, they maintain a discreet relationship and the couple’s first public appearance took place in July, because of a faux pas by actress Nina Dobrev, protagonist of the series The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017). In the amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) gala record, the couple appeared in the background of the international actress’s image with fans.

In January, Marina ended her marriage to Alexandre Negrão, which took place in 2019. Rumors of the actress’ new relationship with the congressman began after the end of the union with the pilot.

Check out the images:

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Guilherme Mussi

Marina Ruy Barbosa at the airport

Marina Ruy Barbosa (singing) and Guilherme Mussi

