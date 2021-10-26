In the tie-break, Praia Clube wins Minas and wins unprecedented title in the South American volleyball | volleyball

If in recent years Minas was a thorn in the side of Praia Clube, the Uberlândia team showed that, this season, it is willing to change history. The commanded by Paulo Coco won the unprecedented South American title this Monday night. In the classic “bread cheese”, the team from Uberlândia beat Minas by 3 sets to 2 (25/17, 21/25, 25/17, 19/25 and 15/7), at Sesi Taguatinga gymnasium, in Distrito Federal.

The conquest of Praia interrupts the sequence of straight titles of Minas in the Sul-Americano. The mine-tennis players had conquered the last three editions of the tournament. This season, it is the third beach title on the BH team. A week ago, the Uberlândia club won the fourth of the Women’s Volleyball Super Cup. Two days earlier, Paulo Coco’s team took home the eighth state trophy.

In addition to the victory over Minas by 3 sets to 2, Praia won three other games to take the South American title. The team from Uberlândia won by 3 sets to 0 the other matches against Olímpia-PAR, Brasília and San Martín-BOL, closing the competition with 11 points. Minas took the vice-championship with 10 points.

The teams from Minas will be the South American representatives in the Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The competition is scheduled to take place between the 15th and 19th of December in Ankara, Turkey.

Minas and Praia Clube return to the court next Friday, in their debut for the Superliga Feminina. The team from Uberlândia receives Pinheiros at Arena Praia. Minas also plays at home against Valinhos broadcast by SportTV. Both matches are scheduled for 6:30 pm.

The two teams entered linked and the game was very balanced at the beginning. Praia Clube only opened an advantage, in the first set, when setter Claudinha went to serve and the team from Uberlândia scored five points in a row, opening an advantage of 15 to 9. After that, Praia controlled the actions and closed the partial in 25 to 17, in an attack by Dutch Anne, who exploited the blockade.

2 of 3 Praia Clube won the unprecedented South American title — Photo: CSV Praia Clube won the unprecedented South American title — Photo: CSV

With a streak of three serve points from central Thaisa, Minas opened 5-1 right away. Praia reacted quickly and made it to 6-5. In the sequence, the team from Belo Horizonte was back in front, but with Praia always leaning on the scoreboard. In the final stretch, the team from Belo Horizonte excelled in the blockade and tied the game by closing the partial in 25-21.

In the third partial, with great performance by the Martínez sisters and a muddled reception by Minas, Praia Clube was left at the beginning of the partial and opened 12 to 6. The team from Uberlândia continued superior and even had a difference of ten points: 20 to 10 In a stroke by Brayelin Martínez, Praia Clube won the third set from 25 to 17.

3 of 3 The two teams will represent the South American continent at the World Cup, which will take place in December in Turkey — Photo: CSV The two teams will represent the South American continent at the World Cup, which will take place in December in Turkey — Photo: CSV

Praia kept a good pace at the beginning of the fourth set and managed to open 10-6. But Minas did not get downcast and showed power of reaction. The team from Belo Horizonte scored nine straight points, managed to turn and remained in the decisive straight, closing the partial with six points ahead: 25 to 19. The decisive point came in an attack by Pri Dairot, who deflected the block.