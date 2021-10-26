‘In the times of the Emperor’: Nélio reacts drastically when he learns that Tonico had beaten Dolores

João Pedro Zappa is Nélio (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will be outraged to learn that Tonico (Alexandre Nero) beat Dolores (Daphne Bozaski).

After what happened, Eudoro (José Dumont), who will have witnessed everything, asks Nélio to run away with his daughter. The boy, however, will say that he cannot do that.

Later on, he will end up getting drunk because of what happened and walk down the streets completely drunk. At some point, you’ll see Tonico.

READ MORE:

Pilar and Dolores’ father dies and leaves a mystery in the air

In a farewell atmosphere, cast and crew record the final moments of the recordings

After criticism, the team decides to re-record scenes from “In the Emperor’s Times”

After expelling the countess, Teresa backs off. know the reason

Nélio will approach staggering and scare the deputy.

– What are you doing here? – will ask the villain.

The boy will then punch Tonico in the face, who will fall to the ground.

– Bastard! Worm! Hoot! – he will scream.

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Check out the summary of “In the times of the Emperor” of the week between October 25th and 30th: