Increase of 2 percentage points for Selic this week is no longer ruled out – 10/26/2021 – Market

The government’s signal that it will break the spending ceiling to finance the payment of the Brazil Aid, the new Bolsa Família, should force the BC’s (Central Bank) Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to raise interest rates to levels well above the initially foreseen by the market.

At an Anbima virtual event this Tuesday (26), economists Carlos Kawall, from Asa Investments, and Rodrigo Azevedo, from Ibiuna, said they expected a Selic rate close to 12% per year in early 2022.

Kawall, former secretary of the National Treasury, said that, after last week’s events in Brasília, which sharply deteriorated market expectations for fiscal policy, he started to project a 2 percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the meeting of the Copom that ends this Wednesday (27).

“Interests will no longer be at the consensus level, nor at the level where we placed our forecast last week at 10.5%. at the meeting [do Copom]” this Wednesday, said the economist at Asa Investments.

If confirmed, it will be the biggest increase in the basic interest rate since 2002, which would take the Selic to 8.25% per year.

In the Focus report, the median forecast by economists consulted by the BC points to the Selic rate at 8.75% at the end of this year, reaching 9.5% in December of next year.

Former BC director Azevedo said that he works with a baseline scenario with inflation around 10% this year, and close to 5% in 2022, with the Selic rate fluctuating within a band between 10% and 12%. over the next few months.

The partner at Ibiuna stated that the increase in market uncertainty about the direction of the trajectory of public accounts reduces the effectiveness of monetary policy, forcing the BC to take interest rates to double digits.

“The shock of last week made even more difficult the mission that was already proving complicated, of the BC bringing inflation to the target in 2022 and 2023”, he commented.

Azevedo said that, until the beginning of last week, the market’s majority bet was on a 1 percentage point increase in the Selic, which started to migrate to 1.5 pp with the increase in political noise; and that, after the IPCA-15 released this morning, it is no longer ruled out that it will be even higher.

“The level of inflation and growth projection for 2022 is [um cenário] very similar to what we experienced in 2015, when we abandoned fiscal austerity,” said Kawall.

According to the economist at Asa Investments, internally monitored market monitoring indices pointed out that the stress generated in recent days in the country brought asset prices closer to the worst moments of the government of former president Dilma Rousseff.

“Indices of financial conditions are in contractionary terrain,” said the expert, who, after the government’s recent statements on the spending ceiling, revised its GDP growth forecast from 1.5% to 0.4%. Gross Domestic) next year. “And the recession in 2022 is no longer ruled out,” said Kawall.

The economist at Asa Investments also recalled that the global scenario has become more challenging, with the likely start of the reduction of stimuli and higher interest rates in developed countries. “It’s a time when we shouldn’t be entering an adventure that is the destruction of the fiscal pillar,” said Kawall.

Ana Paula Vescovi, chief economist at Santander and secretary of the Treasury when the spending cap rule was implemented, said she had followed recent government signals on fiscal policy “with great concern”.

The expert pointed out that the spending ceiling was created to help take the country out of recession in the 2015 and 2016 biennium, and the government’s intention to break the rule, said Ana Paula, could make the economy return to a moment similar to that of years ago.

According to Santander’s chief economist, alternatives could be found to help the most vulnerable, but without abandoning fiscal responsibility. “It could shorten the value of parliamentary amendments, aimed at something not as a priority at the moment, such as serving the most vulnerable, to even allocate part of the amendments to the social program, why not?”, asked the expert.