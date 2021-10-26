Indri lemurs are among the few animals that have rhythm, says study

If animals could be nominated for a Grammy, lemurs could win. They have a rhythm for this, as shown by a study carried out by researchers at the University of Turin, Italy.

The indri, a species of Madagascar lemur, is one of the few species of animals with rhythm, according to the study published on Monday (25) in the scientific journal Current Biology.

The indri is the largest species of lemur, and the only one that sings, which makes it the perfect species for checking that animals have rhythm, says study co-author Chiara De Gregorio, researcher in the department of life sciences and systems. from the University of Turin, Italy.

Rhythm is defined as “lasting patterns of sounds and silences”, said the researcher.

The researchers wanted to see if black and white lemurs had this ability to create different types of rhythm patterns.

the lemur beat

After 12 years of research, the scientists analyzed 636 recordings of vocalizations from 39 adult indri lemurs and found that they use two rhythmic patterns that are also used by humans. Like humans, lemurs are primates.

The first pattern is known as isochrony, which occurs when the intervals between notes are evenly spaced over a period of time, said De Gregorio. The research team found that the lemurs also sang in a 1:2 ratio pattern, which is when the second interval is twice as long as the first, she added.

Both interval patterns can be found in the introduction to Queen’s song “We Will Rock You”, explained the University of Turin researcher

Further analysis found that males held notes longer and sang with a longer duration between notes than females. Singing consumes a significant amount of energy, said De Gregorio, so extended intervals can allow male lemurs to sing for a longer period.

Collecting recordings of the singing lemurs was not an easy task.

sing to survive

Researchers have spent years tracking Indri lemurs in the forest to try to hear them, but they can go an entire day without singing, said De Gregorio.

Researchers don’t know exactly why the Indri developed this unique talent, but De Gregorio said he believed it could be the result of an evolutionary process, which guaranteed the species long-distance communication to defend the territory.

“Our results can be important evidence for our understanding of the origins of our rhythmic skills, our love of dance and our passion for music,” said De Gregorio.

The next step in your research is to determine whether these endangered animals know how to sing at birth or whether it’s a skill they practice.

(Translated text. Read the original here.)