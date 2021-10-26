Inside Paraba, Doria asks: ‘Who has already been to Dubai?’ – Policy

Joo Doria in Dubai (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION) The governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), became the target of jokes on social networks after causing laughter when asking, inside Paraba, “who here has been to Dubai?”.

The question was asked during a press conference at the City Council of Guarabira, a city of 59,000 inhabitants.

In a video that circulates on social networks, Doria compares the characteristics of the northeastern drought with the desert region of Dubai, a city in the Arab Emirates. According to the governor, the country can be inspired by the city. “It is possible to change,” he said.

“Dubai was a complete desert. Complete. There was not a trickle of water. Anyone who has been to Dubai here can raise their hand. Has anyone here ever had this opportunity? It’s a transformation,” asks Doria.

The question was accompanied by laughter.

The video was posted by journalist Gutemberg Cardoso. According to him, only federal deputy Ruy Carneiro (PSDB-PB) raised his hand.

Check the moment:

