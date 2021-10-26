Intel Core i5-12600K is up to 50% faster than Core i5-11600K

New i5 has potential to be cost-effective main next-gen CPU

New Alder Lake-S Intel Core i5 12600K processors manage to deliver up to 50% better than Intel Core i5 11600k of 11The generation, according to the new CPU-Z validations. The Core i5 12600K is one of six Alder Lake-S 12 processor modelsThe generation with planned release for November 4th.

The Core i5 12600k brings 10 cores (6C+4c) and 16 threads, 6*2+4 as only high-performance Golden Cove cores support hyperthreading, justifying the count between cores and threads other than 1 to 2 that users were already used to.

Some rumors already suggested that the new 10nm CPUs with 125W TDP would present 3.7GHz base frequencies in the cores P (Golden Cove/Performance) and 2.8 GHz on E cores (Gracemont / Efficiency), and respectively boosted frequencies of 4.9GHz and 3.6GHz. At recent validations via CPU-Z and released between the 24th and 26th of October confirmed the P cores all operating at 4500 MHz and with performance single-core up to 4900 MHz, While all E cores maintained constant frequencies at 3600 MHz.



Credits: VideoCardz

Credits: VideoCardz

The three validations disclosed were using different memory kits, OLOy, Corsair and Team Group, but all operating in DDR5-4800 profile with 4800 MT/s. THE Alder Lake-S i5 12600k score went from 760 to 773 in tests single-thread it’s from 7156 to 7220 in multi-thread tests, results 50% better than the Rocket Lake Core i5 11600K and up to 11% better than the high-end processors of the previous generation Core i9 11900K, even above the Ryzen 7 5800X.



THE full line with official data of the new Intel Core 12 processorsThe generation will be presented on October 28th and 29th at the Intel InnovatiON event, and if there is no price adjustment compared to the previous generation, the Core i5 12600K has plenty of potential to debunk AMD CPUs in the same segment It’s from segment above, Ryzen 7, representing a generational leap much more significant than the Comet Lake generation to Rocket Lake.

CPU-Z Performance Configuration Single-Thread Multi-Thread Intel Alder Lake (Intel 7, Golden Cove/Gracemont) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K #1 Core i5-12600K #2 Intel Rocket Lake (14nm, Cypress Cove) Core i9-11900K Core i7-11700K Core i5-11600K AMD Vermeer (7nm, Zen3) Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Credits: VideoCardz

Source: VideoCardz