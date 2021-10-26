Inter and Guerrero agree contract termination, and Peruvian is free on the market | International

Paolo Guerrero is no longer an Inter player. This Tuesday morning, the Peruvian staff team agreed the last details for the termination of the contract amicably, two months before the end of the center forward.

The subject had already been discussed for a few weeks. On October 11, the club from Rio Grande do Sul issued a statement and informed that it was in talks with the Peruvian representatives to settle contractual details and end the relationship. The termination was made official soon after the publication of this news.

– Sport Club Internacional and the athlete Paolo Guerrero, after mutual interest, adjusted the early termination of the employment contract. A great Peruvian football idol and with a recognized world career, the striker wore the colorada shirt in 72 games and scored 32 goals. The club thanks you and wishes you success in your career – says the club’s note.

The decision came after shirt 9 received confirmation that he would not have his contract renewed for next season. With that, Guerrero is free in the market to settle with another club. The center forward has already received surveys from Brazil and abroad.

1 of 1 Paolo Guerrero leaves Inter after three years — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter Paolo Guerrero leaves Inter after three years — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

Guerrero should only return to play in 2022. At the moment, the center forward’s priority is to get rid of the pain in his right knee, which had undergone surgery last year and which left him out of action for seven months. He even went to Germany to perform part of the treatment.

The termination took place by mutual agreement and puts an end to a relationship that has been strained in recent months. At the beginning of May, businessman Vinícius Prates revealed a request to terminate Guerrero with Colorado for alleged dissatisfaction precisely with his future at the club. In a few days, however, the player went back and promised that he would fulfill the contract until the end.

During this period, Guerrero suffered again with pain in his right knee, which was operated in 2020 and which underwent arthroscopy this year. The problem reappeared after helping the Peruvian team beat Chile 3-1 in Lima, in the qualifiers. He was substituted in the second half and reported lack of opportunities at Inter.

– How much longer do I have to reach my level? First I have to resolve the situation my knee, which doesn’t seem to want to let me play. I’m handling this calmly. I have to be patient. It’s important to be playing and I’m not on my team, which makes me a little sad – he said at the time.