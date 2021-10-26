Inter announces termination with striker Paolo Guerrero, who goes free on the market

Guerrero wore the Inter shirt in 72 games and scored 32 goals, but now he will no longer play for the club

O International announced on Tuesday the termination of the contract with the striker Paolo Guerrero, 37 years old.

In a brief note on its official website, the Colorado team informed that the Peruvian will no longer work for the club.

“Sport Club Internacional and the athlete Paolo Guerrero, after mutual interest, adjusted the early termination of the employment contract“, wrote the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

In all, the center forward wore the colored shirt in 72 games and scored 32 goals.

Its bond would originally go through the end of 2021, but now the athlete is without a club as of this tuesday.

Now Guerrero is free on the market and can be hired for free if any other team is interested. by the veteran.

In the current season, the matador played 16 matches for Internacional and scored just two goals.

His best year for Colorado was in 2019, when he scored 20 times in 41 games. In 2020, there were 10 goals in 15 games until he injured his knee and underwent surgery.

See the official notice of the International

