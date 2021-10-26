Inter terminates contract with Guerrero, who no longer works for the club

Inter and Paolo Guerrero reached an agreement and terminated the contract that would run until the end of 2021. Today (26), the club announced the break with the 37-year-old forward. Confirmation came in an official four-line note.

On the last day 11, Colorado communicated that the player had asked for release and the future would be discussed in a meeting with his staff. According to the UOL Sport, there was already debated the way out.

Guerrero was hired with great expectation in 2018. The above-average investment for the team from Rio Grande do Sul was due to the dream of winning the Brazilian Nationals. But, punished for doping, he only made his debut the following year.

In 2019 he was the season’s top scorer with 20 goals in 41 games. Same post that he wanted in 2020 until he got injured. Before breaking the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the game against Fluminense, in August, he had scored 10 goals in 15 games.

After a long period and two surgeries at the site, the Peruvian returned to acting this year. So far, he had played 16 matches and scored two goals.

The reasons for leaving are diverse. Inter see in him a player with a high salary, who plays in a position owned by Yuri Alberto and who still comes and goes to the medical department because of his knee.

Guerrero understands that he needs to pay attention to treatment, recover fully and play regularly to remain important in his team.

At this point, the athlete discards returning to Peruvian football. According to the UOL Sport, he has polls from clubs in Brazil and abroad and will play again in 2022.

The athlete, in fact, had already asked to leave Inter this year. In May, Guerrero asked to be terminated, but after a meeting with the management, there was an agreement for his stay.

Now a new round of conversations took place and disconnection was the path found, ending his visit to Porto Alegre.

Check Inter’s official note

Sport Club Internacional and athlete Paolo Guerrero, after mutual interest, adjusted the early termination of the employment contract. A great Peruvian football idol and with a recognized world career, the striker wore the colorada shirt in 72 games and scored 32 goals. The club thanks you and wishes you success in your career.