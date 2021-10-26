Interest for families and businesses rises in September, says BC

Interest rates are on an upward trajectory and families and companies paid higher values ​​in September, according to Monetary and Credit Statistics released today (25) by the Central Bank (BC). The average interest rate for individuals on free credit reached 41.3% per year, an increase of 0.5 percentage point compared to August and 3.2 percentage points in 12 months. In contracts with companies, the free rate increased 0.9 percentage point in the month and 5.6 percentage point in 12 months, reaching 17.1% per year.

The rise in average bank interest comes at a time when the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, is rising. After reaching the lowest level in history in August last year, at 2% per year, the Selic rate began to rise in March this year due to the increase in inflation and is at 6.25% per year, defined by the Committee of Monetary Policy (Copom) of the BC. The collegiate meets again this week and should repeat the increases promoted in recent meetings.



Selic is the main instrument used by the BC to regulate inflation. When the Copom increases the basic interest rate, the purpose is to contain the heated demand, and this causes reflexes on prices, because the higher interest rates make credit more expensive and stimulate savings.

The head of the BC’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, explained that the movement of monetary policy happens both for an increase and for a reduction. “Last year, when the peak of reduction was reached [na Selic] there was also a reduction in most types of bank interest, reaching minimum levels in several of them”, he said.

In addition to this macroeconomic environment, banks consider other factors when defining the interest charged from consumers, such as defaults, prospects for operations, profit and administrative expenses. Rocha explained, for example, that default rates are stable and at low levels and should not be influencing changes in interest rates.

On the other hand, as larger companies, which have lower risk, are growing in the capital market and reducing credit contracts in the financial system, other higher risk companies are becoming more predominant in the bank’s customer portfolio. He explained that it is not possible to quantify these aggregated items, but that this profile change factor may influence the current rate increase.



free credit

In free credit for individuals, the highlight was the revolving credit card, which increased by 3.7 percentage points in the month, reaching 339.5% per year. The revolving is the credit taken by the consumer when he pays less than the full amount of the card bill and lasts 30 days. After the term, the financial institutions pay the debt in installments. In this case, on the installment card, interest also rose in the month, from 5.1 percentage points to 168.7% per year.

Interest rates for families were also influenced by overdraft rates, which rose by 3.5 percentage points (128.6% per year), and vehicle financing, which rose by 1.2 percentage points. (23.9% per year). Non-payroll-deductible personal loans fell by 2.7 percentage points to 77.4% per year. Interest on payroll-deductible loans increased by 0.2 percentage point in the month, from 18.8% to 19% per year.

In free credit to companies, the increase in interest occurred in most modalities, with emphasis on increases in overdraft facilities, 7.1 percentage points (333.7% per year); working capital longer than 365 days, 1.6 percentage points (17% per year); and financing for vehicle purchases, 1.1 percentage point (15% per year). Import financing also increased by 2.5 percentage points, to 12.5% ​​per year.

Directed credit

The rates are for free credit, in which banks have the autonomy to lend money raised in the market and set the interest rates charged to customers. Directed credit, on the other hand, has rules defined by the government, and is basically destined for the housing, rural, infrastructure and microcredit sectors.

In the case of earmarked credit, the average rate for individuals was 7.3% per year in September, an increase of 0.2 percentage point in the month. For companies, the rate dropped 0.5 percentage point to 9.5% a year last month.

In total, in free and earmarked credit contracts, the average interest rate of the National Financial System (SFN) increased by 0.5 percentage points in the month and 3.5 percentage points in 12 months, reaching 21.6% per year.

indebtedness

Delinquency (considered overdue for more than 90 days) remained stable for the fifth consecutive month, at 2.3%, at the lowest levels in history. In non-earmarked credit there was stability in defaults in both segments, while in earmarked the corporate segment decreased by 0.3 percentage point.

Household indebtedness – the ratio between the balance of debts and accumulated income – in 12 months, stood at 59.2% in July, among the highest levels in the historical series started in January 2005, reflecting the increase in loan concessions . With the exclusion of real estate financing, which takes a considerable amount of income, it was 36.5% in the month.



The income commitment – ​​the ratio between the average amount for payment of debts and the average income calculated in the period – was 30.1% that month. For these latest data, there is a greater lag in the month of disclosure, as the Central Bank depends on data presented by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on household income.

Hiring balance

Last month, the stock of all loans granted by banks was R$ 4.428 trillion, an increase of 2% compared to August. The 12-month growth of the portfolio reached 16% in September. The credit balance corresponded to 52.9% of all goods and services that the country produces – the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Expanded credit to the non-financial sector, which is credit available to companies, families and governments regardless of the source (banking, bond market or external debt) reached R$13,076 trillion, growing 1.2% in the month and 14.7 % in 12 months.

The monthly variation reflected, in the domestic market, the 2.1% growth in loans and financing and the 0.8% drop in debt securities. The external debt rose 4%, reflecting the 5.76% exchange rate hike in the month. In the year-on-year comparison, the result is mainly due to the increase in the National Financial System loan portfolio by 15.8% and public securities by 20.3%.



Edition: Maria Claudia

