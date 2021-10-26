Internacional announces termination with Paolo Guerrero

O International defined, on Tuesday, the termination of contract with striker Paolo Guerrero, who had a relationship with the club until the end of 2021. In an official note, the club stated that both parties took the decision out of mutual interest.







Paolo Guerrero had a troubled spell at Internacional Photo: EVERTON PEREIRA / THE PHOTOGRAPHIC / Estadão

Since 2018 at Inter, the Peruvian leaves Porto Alegre after two seasons of ups and downs and without winning any title. After the doping punishment episode in 2019, the player was only able to officially debut in the year following the announcement.

Victim of a serious injury to his right knee, in August 2020, Guerrero was away from the pitch for a long period and, after undergoing two surgeries at the site, only returned to work in March of this year, in a match for the Gaucho Championship.

In the current season, the player took the field 16 times and hit the net twice. With Yuri Alberto in the position of starting center for the team, the Peruvian had few opportunities during the year, and, of the 16 duels he played, in only three of them he was among the first 11.

See the official note from Internacional:

“Sport Club Internacional and the athlete Paolo Guerrero, after mutual interest, agreed to the early termination of their employment contract. A great Peruvian football idol and with a recognized world career, the striker wore the colorada shirt in 72 games and scored 32 goals. club thanks you and wishes you success in your career.”