iOS 15.1 arrives with Share Play and iPhone 13 functions; see news | Operational systems

The iOS 15.1 update arrived this Monday (25) to iPhone (iOS) phones. With the update, Apple smartphones get the new Shareplay mode, which lets you watch movies or listen to music shared with friends. In addition, new features for the brand’s latest top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, have also been added, with the release of the ProRes codec feature.

Shareplay was one of the most anticipated features of the iOS update. With this new feature, iPhone users will be able to share streaming movies, series, music, games and other media with their friends directly through apps from services like Disney+. The option was first introduced in June at Apple’s annual conference, WWDC 2021, and is especially interesting for those with contacts or family members who live in distant locations.

In addition, with the 15.1 update, iOS also allows you to record videos with the Apple ProRes codec on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. quality, with resolution up to 5K.

Another interesting new feature brought by iOS 15.1 is the ability to access the Covid-19 vaccination card directly through the native Wallet app. Thus, iPhone users will have a facilitator when accessing the proof of vaccination, which previously could only be accessed through the Connect SUS app. However, it is worth remembering that, for the function to be actually available in Brazil, the Ministry of Health must first of all integrate your system with the app’s API.

The operating system update was released on September 20 on all smartphones after the iPhone 6S (see below for the complete list of models that receive the update). With this Monday’s news, users who have upgraded to iOS 15 will no longer be able to return to iOS 14 or earlier versions of the system.

iOS 15 Compatible Models

