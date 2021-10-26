iOS 15.1 is now available; check out news and compatible devices

Apple released this Monday (25) the brand new iOS 15.1 with several new features, such as the SharePlay function and camera improvements, and bug fixes. Build 19B74 also adds support for displaying the vaccination certificate directly in the Wallet app. (Wallet) of the iPhone.

SharePlay allows you to gather friends and family remotely, via FaceTime, to watch movies, series, games or listen to music simultaneously. The functionality includes a screen sharing and interactions feature to make the experience more interactive. HomePods also regain support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with compatible streaming apps like Apple Music.

In iOS 15 beta 2, SharePlay had already emerged, but was later removed and promised sometime after the final OS release (Image: Playback/Apple)

The storage bug appears to have finally been resolved: users saw a phone message out of memory space, even though the device was empty. The integration issues with Car Play and the crashed animations, especially for those using dynamic wallpapers, also seem to have been fixed to provide a complete experience.

better cameras

Whoever bought the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should benefit from version 15.1, because there was an adjustment to improve the quality of the camera. The device to support video recording in ProRes quality, a kind of professional format for large files. As the space occupied is quite high, Apple chose to restrict the capture to 30 fps and Full HD resolution in models with only 128 GB of storage — for the others, this limitation does not exist.

The new version of iOS adds a switch to disable automatic switching to the ultra wide lens in Macro mode when the equipment detects a very close object. This is a feature available only for the iPhone 13 Pro, but it should help those who want more freedom to shoot.

Covid-19 passport

For those vaccinated against Covid-19, the update also brings the possibility of importing vaccination records into the Wallet application. This new feature will help the user to access data more quickly to present it in places where there is a requirement, such as airports and certain public places. The feature will be made available globally, but local health agencies will need to integrate with the software’s API to allow the addition of the certificate to the iPhone.

COVID-19 vaccination card can be added on iOS 15.1 but will depend on local health authorities (Image: Playback/Apple)

iOS 15.1 compatible devices

Check out the list of devices compatible with the new iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1:

If you still haven’t received the notification to update your phone, the way is to wait a little longer, since Apple usually makes a gradual release so as not to overload their servers. Apple also released today the update for macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1 and watchOS 8.1.

