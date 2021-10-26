IPCA-15: air ticket prices soar 34% in October | Economy

The IPCA-15 accelerated to 1.20% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.14% in September, and started to accumulate an increase of 10.34% in 12 months.

The 34.35% increase in airline tickets contributed 0.16 percentage point to the result of the preview of the month’s inflation and represented the greatest impact in the Transport group (2.06%), which registered the greatest monthly increase among the 9 groups of products and services surveyed by IBGE.

In the accumulated result for the year, airline tickets registered an increase of 13.26%. In 12 months, the increase reached 50.36%.

According to the IBGE, there was an increase in the price of tickets in all regions, with the lowest in Goiânia (11.56%) and the highest in Recife (47.52%).

See below the 10 items with the highest increase in the month:

airfare: 34.35%

tomato: 23.15%

papaya: 19.79%

mandarin: 18.94%

lime orange: 16.42%

orange-pear: 12.66%

shipping per application: 11.60%

sweet potato: 11.39%

banana-apple: 9.85%

pear: 8.86%

The increase in the price of airline tickets is due to the advance of vaccination, an increase in demand and a still limited supply, but it is explained by the rise in the prices of aviation kerosene, which is one of the main costs of airlines.

Airfare prices on the rise: aviation kerosene is one of the main costs of airlines

Interstate bus fares increased by 0.62% in October and in 12 months accumulated deflation of 0.09%.

Tour packages have risen below inflation in the year

Tour packages rose 3.69% in October. Year-to-date, the increase is 7.91% – below the country’s inflation rate. In 12 months, the advance is 17.02%.

Demand for tourist activities has grown, but the segment is still around 20% below the pre-pandemic level of February last year, according to the latest IBGE sectorial survey.

1 of 1 IPCA-15, preview of official inflation (monthly variation) — Photo: Economy G1 IPCA-15, preview of official inflation (monthly variation) — Photo: Economy G1