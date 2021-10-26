IPCA-15: air ticket prices soar 34% in October | Economy

The IPCA-15 accelerated to 1.20% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.14% in September, and started to accumulate an increase of 10.34% in 12 months.
The 34.35% increase in airline tickets contributed 0.16 percentage point to the result of the preview of the month’s inflation and represented the greatest impact in the Transport group (2.06%), which registered the greatest monthly increase among the 9 groups of products and services surveyed by IBGE.
In the accumulated result for the year, airline tickets registered an increase of 13.26%. In 12 months, the increase reached 50.36%.
According to the IBGE, there was an increase in the price of tickets in all regions, with the lowest in Goiânia (11.56%) and the highest in Recife (47.52%).
See below the 10 items with the highest increase in the month:
- airfare: 34.35%
- tomato: 23.15%
- papaya: 19.79%
- mandarin: 18.94%
- lime orange: 16.42%
- orange-pear: 12.66%
- shipping per application: 11.60%
- sweet potato: 11.39%
- banana-apple: 9.85%
- pear: 8.86%
The increase in the price of airline tickets is due to the advance of vaccination, an increase in demand and a still limited supply, but it is explained by the rise in the prices of aviation kerosene, which is one of the main costs of airlines.
Airfare prices on the rise: aviation kerosene is one of the main costs of airlines
Interstate bus fares increased by 0.62% in October and in 12 months accumulated deflation of 0.09%.
Tour packages have risen below inflation in the year
Tour packages rose 3.69% in October. Year-to-date, the increase is 7.91% – below the country’s inflation rate. In 12 months, the advance is 17.02%.
Demand for tourist activities has grown, but the segment is still around 20% below the pre-pandemic level of February last year, according to the latest IBGE sectorial survey.
IPCA-15, preview of official inflation (monthly variation) — Photo: Economy G1
The IPCA-15 is a preview of the IPCA, calculated based on a typical consumption basket of families with income between one and 40 minimum wages, covering nine metropolitan regions, in addition to Brasília and the municipality of Goiânia. The difference in relation to the IPCA is in the collection period and geographic coverage.