IPCA-15: preview of inflation is 1.20% in October and reaches 10.34% in 12 months | Economy

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.20% in October, after having registered a rate of 1.14% in September, show the data released this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

“This is the biggest change for the month of October since 1995 (1.34%), and the biggest monthly change since February 2016 (1.42%)”, informed the IBGE.

The high was driven by the cost of electricity (3.91%), which represented 0.19 percentage point of the month’s inflation, and fuels (2.03%).

In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 8.30% and, in 12 months, it reached 10.34%, against the 10.05% registered in the immediately previous 12 months.

O result came worse than expected. Forecasts by analysts from 28 consulting firms and financial institutions consulted by Valor Data pointed to an increase of 0.98% in October and 10.1% in 12 months.

The government’s central target for inflation in 2021 is 3.75%, and the tolerance range varies from 2.25% to 5.25%. At the end of September, the Central Bank raised its inflation estimate for the year from 5.8% to 8.5%, officially admitting that the target had been exceeded.

The IPCA-15 is a preview of the IPCA, calculated based on a typical consumption basket of families with income between one and 40 minimum wages, covering nine metropolitan regions, in addition to Brasília and the municipality of Goiânia. The difference in relation to the IPCA is in the collection period and geographic coverage.

There were increases in 8 of the 9 groups of products and services surveyed. See below the IPCA-15 result for each of the groups:

Food and beverages: 1.38%

Housing: 1.87%

Articles of residence: 0.53%

Clothing: 1.32%

Transport: 2.06%

Health and personal care: -0.01%

Personal expenses: 0.77%

Education: 0.09%

Communication: 0.34%

Electricity (3.91%) was the highlight in the Housing group. The increase is largely due to the validity of the Water Shortage tariff flag, which adds R$ 14.20 to the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed, the highest among all flags. In 12 months, the increase in energy is 30.78%.

In the Transport group (2.06%), the biggest impact came from airline tickets, which rose 34.35% and contributed 0.16 percentage points to the month’s result.

All surveyed areas increased in October. The lowest result occurred in Belém (0.51%). The biggest change was registered in Curitiba (1.58%).

Gasoline accumulates over 40% high in 12 months

THE gasoline, the component with the greatest weight in the IPCA-15, rose 1.85% in October and accumulates advance of 40.44% in the last 12 months.

The other fuels also showed increases: ethanol (3.20%), diesel oil (2.89%) and vehicle gas (0.36%).

O cylinder gas rose 3.80%, registering the 17th consecutive month of high, accumulating an increase of 35.18% in 12 months.

Gasoline and diesel are readjusted at refineries as of this Tuesday (26)

Used car has 13th consecutive discharge

Still in transport, new cars (1.64%), used (1.56%) and motorcycles (1.27%) continue to rise. In the case of used cars, this is the 13th consecutive increase, accumulating 13.21% of variation in the last 12 months

Meat price drops and chicken becomes more expensive

Meats (-0.31%) had a drop in price, after 16 consecutive months of high. In 12 months, however, the item accumulates an advance of 22.06%.

Among food products, there was also a fall in October in onion (-2.72%) and rice (-1.06%) prices. On the high side, fruits (6.41%), tomatoes (23.15%), potatoes (8.57%), chicken pieces (5.11%), ground coffee (4.34) stand out %), whole chicken (4.20%) and cheese (3.94%).

Persistent inflation should accelerate Selic hike

In the Focus survey released by the Central Bank on Monday, financial market analysts increased the 2021 inflation expectation from 8.69% to 8.96%.

In the market’s view, the maneuvers to break the spending ceiling put even more pressure on the dollar and on the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which decides on Wednesday the new basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 6.25% per year.

On average projections, the base rate of the economy should rise to 7.5% per year – a high of 1.25 percentage point. But several houses are betting on an even greater monetary tightening, of 1.50 percentage point.

“The conjunction of persistent inflation with a change in the fiscal regime (end of the spending ceiling) will force the Copom to raise the SELIC more strongly than expected,” assessed Necton’s chief economist, André Perfeito.

Economist analyzes government economic measures and cites effects of stagflation among the poorest

For 2022, the financial market rose from 4.18% to 4.40% the inflation estimate. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

The worsening in the projections for economic indicators comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed last week to ease the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase of most expenses to the inflation of the previous year).

The market raised the forecast for the Selic rate at the end of 2021 from 8.25% to 8.75% per year. And, for the end of 2022, financial market economists raised the expectation for the Selic rate of 8.75% to 9.5% per year, which presupposes new interest rate hikes in the next year.

5 reasons that should worsen GDP in 2022