IPCA-15 rises 1.20% in October, the highest rate for the month since 1995; high in 12 months is 10.34%

SAO PAULO – The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) increased by 1.20% in October compared to September, after registering a 1.14% increase in September 2021 on a monthly basis. This is the biggest change for the month of October since 1995 (1.34%), and the biggest monthly change since February 2016 (1.42%). The data were released this Tuesday (26) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 8.30% and, in 12 months, of 10.34%, above the 10.05% registered in the immediately previous 12 months. In October 2020, the rate was 0.94%.

The number was higher than expected. The consensus projection of economists consulted by Refinitiv was up 0.97% in October compared to September and up 10.09% year-on-year.

With the greatest individual impact (0.19 pp) in October, electricity (3.91%) stood out in the Housing group (1.87%).

The increase is largely due to the validity of the Water Scarcity tariff flag, throughout the index’s reference period, with an increase of R$ 14.20 in the electricity bill for every 100 kWh consumed, the highest among all flags .

During the IPCA-15 base period, both the Water Scarcity flag in the first half of September and the red flag 2nd level in the second half of August were in effect. Another important contribution within the group came from bottled gas (3.80%), whose prices rose for the 17th consecutive month and accumulated, in 2021, an increase of 31.65%.

In the transport group, the highlight was airline tickets, which increased by 34.35%, recording an impact of 0.16 pp. There was an increase in the price of tickets in all regions, with the lowest in Goiânia (11.56% ) and the largest in Recife (47.52%). Fuels continue to rise (2.03%) and continue to pressure prices. Gasoline, the component with the greatest weight in the IPCA-15, rose 1.85% and accumulates 40.44% in the last 12 months. The other fuels also showed increases: ethanol (3.20%), diesel oil (2.89%) and vehicle gas (0.36%).

In terms of analyzed groups, the greatest change was in the transport group (2.06%), which, in addition to increases in airline tickets and fuels, recorded a positive change in new cars (1.64%), used (1, 56%) and in motorcycles (1.27%). In the case of used cars, this is the 13th consecutive increase, accumulating 13.21% of variation in the last 12 months.

Other sub-items, such as tires (1.71%) and lubricating oil (1.36%), present increases of 31.03% and 19.19%, respectively, in the accumulated in 12 months. Intercity buses, on the other hand, varied 0.16%, due to increases between 11% and 13% in the price of tickets in Fortaleza (8.25%), applied since September 3rd.

The group of food and beverages (1.38%) was mainly influenced by food at home, which changed from 1.51% in September to 1.54% in October. Fruit prices rose 6.41% and contributed with a 0.06 pp impact. There were also increases in the prices of tomato (23.15%), potato (8.57%), chicken in pieces (5.11%), ground coffee (4.34%) and whole chicken (4 .20%) and cheese (3.94%).

There was a drop in onion prices (-2.72%) and, for the ninth consecutive month, rice (-1.06%). Meats (-0.31%), after 16 consecutive months of high, had a fall.

Eating away from home accelerated from September (0.69%) to October (0.97%), mainly due to snacks (1.71%), whose prices had dropped in the previous month (-0.46% ). The rise in meals (0.52%), in turn, was lower than that observed in September (1.31%).

All surveyed areas increased in October. The lowest result occurred in Belém (0.51%), due to the fall in the prices of açaí (-4.74%), meat (-0.98%) and personal care items (-0.64%) . The greatest change was registered in Curitiba (1.58%), with increases in electricity (4.15%) and gasoline (3.47%).

