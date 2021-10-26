iPhone 12 x iPhone 13: is it worth paying more to have the novelty? – 10/26/2021

The iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil last Friday (22) and, whenever a new device from Apple is launched, fans of the brand are tempted to switch smartphones. But is it worth investing in the launch or taking advantage of the resulting drop in price of the iPhone 12, released in 2020?

That’s what we’re going to answer in today’s technical file comparison.

Price is undoubtedly an important factor. The iPhone 13 starts at R$7,599 in its 128GB version. However, despite having had few changes in terms of look, the 2021 phone from Apple got a new processor, better battery and new set of cameras.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 line still leaves a lot of mid-range cellphones in the dust. Your performance is still very good. Check out our verdict for different categories below:

iPhone 12: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4mm and 164 grams

iPhone 13: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm and 174 grams

If you took two objects in your hand, would you be able to feel the difference of 10 grams between them? Unless you’re a human precision scale, the answer is probably: no.

This is the main difference between the iPhone 12 and the 13 when it comes to weight and dimensions. Here, I won’t even consider that the new smartphone is 0.3 mm thicker than the previous one — again, it’s the kind of thing you’d only know by measuring with a fairly accurate ruler.

The construction of both devices is exactly the same, with scratch-resistant glass on the front (Gorilla Glass), back of the same material and aluminum body. Both are water resistant, with IP68 certification.

Verdict: given so many similarities, there is no way not to declare a tie in this regard.

iPhone 12: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm), Super Retina XDR Oled, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10 and 60 Hz

iPhone 13: 6.1 inches (15.49 cm), Super Retina XDR Oled, Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels), HDR10 and 60 Hz

The screens of the two are identical both in size and resolution.

What improved from the iPhone 12 to the 13 was the maximum display brightness, which went from 625 nits to 800 nits. This translates to sharper images, especially when you’re in brighter environments. The peak of brightness when playing multimedia content in HDR remains at 1200 nits.

Verdict: the iPhone 12’s screen was already excellent. Although the iPhone 13’s had a slight improvement, it’s not a definite reason to advise the purchase of Apple’s new cell phone for that reason. So it’s a tie.

iPhone 12: 2,815 mAh

iPhone 13: 3240 mAh

The first most noticeable difference between the two devices is the battery. From one generation to the next, battery capacity has increased by about 15% and of course this translates to more hours of use for the iPhone 13.

According to Apple data, the new device is capable of playing up to 19h of multimedia content, against 17h of the iPhone 12.

Verdict: iPhone 13 win.

iPhone 12: rear (12MP main and ultra-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera and depth sensor and biometrics

iPhone 13: rear (12MP main and ultra-angle) and front (12MP) dual camera and depth sensor and biometrics

back

In the cold of numbers, the iPhone 12 and 13 rear cameras are identical. The difference is in the part that you can’t see — at least just looking at the device: the wide-angle lens has sensors with 1.7 micrometer pixels.

According to Apple, this is the largest sensor ever placed on an iPhone with a dual-lens camera system and is capable of absorbing up to 47% more light than the previous one, which translates to better photos and less noise in situations of low light.

The “problem” here is that previous models, such as the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, already had the camera’s night mode, which was able to “work miracles” in very low light conditions. Of course improvements are always welcome, but it’s good to make it clear that the iPhone 12 is also good in this regard.

Even new are the “photographic styles”, which give the user more freedom to define the lighting style of their photos. In addition, the entire 13 line allows the use of cinematographic mode, capable of capturing videos with background blur in the scene and auto focus that recognizes more than one person in the scene. All this with the help of artificial intelligence.

Verdict: despite the iPhone 12 already doing (very) well in photos, victory for the iPhone 13.

Front

Here, zero news. Both devices have the same selfie camera, capable of generating high quality images — including portrait mode, which blurs the background.

The advantage of the 13 is that video recording lovers will be able to use the cinematographic mode feature, which works on the main lenses.

Verdict: iPhone 13 narrowly wins. But it doesn’t justify such a big expense to buy it if you think about cost-effectiveness.

iPhone 12: A14 Bionic (3.21GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage

iPhone 13: A15 Bionic (3.22GHz, hexa-core), 4GB RAM memory; available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage

As traditionally happens between each generation of iPhone, the device’s processor is improved. And that happened between iPhone 12 and 13.

Apple’s new phone uses the A15 Bionic chip, while the old one uses the A14 Bionic. According to the company, the novelty delivers a double of higher power and lower energy consumption.

One way to get a more accurate idea of ​​what this means is benchmark tests, which measure processor performance. In the Geekbench 5 software, the iPhone 12 scored 3,833 points in the multi-core test, while the iPhone 13 was considerably better: 4,718 points.

Because they use a system designed to have a very intimate relationship with the hardware, both devices are extremely fast in most functions.

The larger storage space is also noteworthy. Thinking about cost-effectiveness, 64GB of memory these days is not enough. Having a cell phone with 128 GB and above will make the device’s lifespan last a lot longer.

Verdict: iPhone 13 wins.

iPhone 12 128 GB: from R$ 5,199 (retail)

iPhone 13 128 GB: from R$ 7,599 (official price)

This is probably the most discrepant point among the devices. Even though the cheapest iPhone 12 has half the storage space of the entry-level iPhone 13, even when paired in this regard — in this case, the iPhone 12 can be found for R$ 5,192.55 at major retailers — when comparing the versions of entry price difference is close to R$ 2,500.00.

If the iPhone 13 was a revolution compared to its predecessor, this difference could even be more justifiable. But if you want a good branded device and you’re not the type to open your wallet more than you should just to have a launch in hand, choosing the iPhone 12 — and even the iPhone 11 — turns out to be much more rational.

Verdict: the savings provided by the iPhone 12 added to the similarities of the devices would guarantee a victory for the older smartphone. However, there is no denying that the iPhone 13 has some features (such as battery and camera systems) that can be worth it if you have the money to invest more.