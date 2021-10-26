iPod 20 years old: understand why the device that revolutionized music is half forgotten

The iPod produced by Apple revolutionized the way people consume music, the device turned 20 last Saturday. The device, however, over time was losing popularity to smartphones that dominated the market bringing many new features.

But the iPod is still with us! You can find it for prices ranging between R$1,699 and R$3,299 at the Apple store. Launched in 2001, the device completely transformed the way people listen to music, which until then was very much focused on physical media. The iPod Classic, with its 5GB of internal storage and capacity for up to 1,000 songs, added to the popularization of MP3 technology, audio file compression algorithm responsible for facilitating storage, allowed its users to enjoy their favorite music anywhere, eliminating the need to be connected to a personal computer to play digital files.

Importantly, the iPod was released at a time when there were no consolidated music streaming services as today, in 2001 Spotify, Deezer or iTunes were a distant reality. Because of this scenario, the success of the Apple device was leveraged by digital piracy. But not only that, the iPod has several merits and advantages compared to players of the time, such as Discman, which today sounds a little prehistoric, and battery-powered mp3 players.

In this period iTunes began to be developed and hit the market as a software that allowed the management of CD tracks. Over time, it became a subscription service that still yields good revenue for Apple, especially in the American market.

The iPod was as important to Apple as the iPhone is today. Thanks to investment in the development of software for the player, the company founded by Steve Jobs was able to develop the iPhone, which is now its most popular product.

On the iPod’s 20th anniversary, the Panic blog released very rare images of the device’s first prototype that show a very large device compared to what we know today. The first conception of what the player would be is the size of a MacBook, and it would certainly attract a lot of attention.