is Salah the best player in the world?

Last week, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said that Mohamed Salah deserves to win the World Player of the World award in 2021 because there is no one on the planet who has played more ball than the Egyptian star.

Regardless of the partiality of the German coach, it is a fact that the Reds 11 shirt is experiencing one of the best moments of his career and has destroyed one record after another.

Scorer of three goals in the 5-0 applied by Liverpool over Manchester United, the 29-year-old ace isolated himself in the lead of the Premier League (ten balls in the net) and also entered the top 10 of the Golden Boot.

The Egyptian now ranks sixth in the top scorer award in Europe’s national leagues this season, with 20 points. But four of the five men ahead of him play in countries that use an annual calendar (January to December) and that, therefore, are already in the final stretch of the competitions they dispute.

This is the case, for example, of the leader of the Golden Boot, the Norwegian Ohi Omoijuanfo. The Molde forward, who has 36 points and 24 goals in the race for the trophy, has only seven games to go this season.

Salah’s 2021/22 is just beginning. But it’s already historic. With goals in his last ten games for his club, the Egyptian now has the longest streak of nets in Liverpool’s 129-year existence.

Since the turn of the century, only three players who play in one of the biggest national leagues in Europe have had longer series than shirt 11: Dutchman Roy Makaay (11), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (12) and Polish Robert Lewandowski ( 19).

The biggest winner in Golden Boot history is Lionel Messi. While playing for Barcelona, ​​today’s Paris Saint-Germain star was the top scorer of the season on six occasions: 2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

The current cup holder is Lewandowski. In the last edition of the Bundesliga, the Bayern Munich striker put 41 balls into the net and scored 82 points, the highest score by a top scorer in Europe in six years.

With no great scorers established on the international scene today, Brazil is about to complete 20 years of fasting. The last time the country of football won the award was in 2001/2002, with Jardel, at the time a Sporting player.

The former Grêmio center forward also lifted the trophy in 1998/1999. Besides him, only Ronaldo (1996/1997) had already placed the Tupiniquim land in the highest place on the podium.

In the current season, the highest ranked Brazilian in the Golden Boot is Arthur Cabral, from the Swiss Basel, who is in 12th place, with 18 points (12 goals). The country has only two representatives in the top 100: João Pedro (Cagliari-ITA), in 45th, and Júnior Brumado (Midtjylland-DIN), in 83rd.

Check out the ranking of the Golden Boot

1 – Ohi Omoijuanfo (NOR, Molde) – 36 points (24 goals)

2 – Thomas Lehne Olsen (NOR, Lillestrom) – 27 points (18 goals)

Veton Berisha (NOR, Viking Stavanger) – 27 points (18 goals)

4 – Mikke Dahl (DIN, Tórshavn) – 24 points (24 goals)

5 – Ricardo Gomes (CBV, Partizan Belgrade) – 22.5 points (15 goals)

6 – Henri Anier (EST, Paide Linnameeskond) – 20 points (20 goals)

Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool) – 20 points (10 goals)

Robert Lewandowski (POL, Bayern Munich) – 20 points (10 goals)

9 – Erik Botheim (NOR, Bodo/Glimt) – 19.5 points (13 goals)

10 – Georgie Kelly (IRL, Bohemian) – 19 points (19 goals)

Zakaria Beglarishvilli (GEO, Levadia) – 19 points (19 goals)