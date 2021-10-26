Is there life without Nene? With participation in 10 of 11 goals of Vasco with Diniz, midfielder doesn’t catch the CSA; see options | Vasco

Is there life without Nene? That’s the question the Vasco fan asks himself for the match against CSA, on Friday, in São Januário, when he won’t have the 77 shirt for the first time. Suspended for the third yellow card, the veteran will not play after a streak of eight games since his arrival.

But is Nene fundamental? The ball and the numbers say yes. Since his debut, in September, he has owned the team, changed Vasco’s face in the competition and participated, directly or indirectly, in 10 of the 11 goals of Fernando Diniz’s team (see the survey below).

1 out of 5 Goal by Nenê, Náutico x Vasco — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Goal by Nenê, Náutico x Vasco — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

At 48 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area of ​​Cano do Vasco against CRB

Nenê took the corner kick that led to Vasco’s only goal. Ricardo Graça kicked and Cano deflected the letter to the goal.

At 44 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area of ​​Nenê do Vasco against Cruzeiro

Nenê scored the only goal for Vasco.

At 11 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Nenê do Vasco against Brusque

Nenê scored the winning goal for Vasco.

At 4 min of the 2nd half – Gabriel Pec do Vasco headed goal against Goiás

The first goal against Goiás was the only one that Nenê hasn’t had since his arrival. In the second, he crossed to Pec’s head.

Confiança’s goals 1 x 2 Vasco, for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Nenê gave the pass for Cano to score the first goal

Nenê gave the pass for Pec to cross for Ricardo to score the second goal

The goals of Vasco 2 x 1 Coritiba, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Serie B

Nene adjusted for Pec to kick. Cano scored on the rebound

Nene scored the second goal

At 8 min of the 1st half – goal from outside the area of ​​Nenê do Vasco against Náutico

At 18 minutes of the 1st half – goal from inside the area of ​​Cano do Vasco against Náutico

Nene scored the first goal

Nenê gave a heel pass to Marquinhos Gabriel, who crossed for Cano to score

Diniz: “Our great protagonist”

After the draw with Náutico, this Sunday, Fernando Diniz spoke about the importance of Nenê for Vasco and about the difficult mission of finding a replacement for the game against CSA, next Friday, in São Januário.

– Nenê has in fact been our great protagonist, he arrived in a special way, with intimacy with our fans and with the institution. He’s been producing a lot in every game. Both in the matter of deciding the games, as in the leadership and also in helping the defensive system. I’m already thinking, obviously it’s too early, but we have some possibilities. During the week I will try to choose a replacement – said the coach.

The natural option might be Sarrafiore, sock of origin. The Argentine, however, operated on his knee and is no longer playing this season. Below we list the coach’s options for Nenê’s vacancy.

Andrey’s return to the team seems to be the most likely option. Starting in the first games with Fernando Diniz, the defensive midfielder lost his position after a thigh injury, but entered the second half against Náutico.

If Andrey is chosen to form a pair of defensive midfielders with Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel would be advanced and would have more freedom to reach the attack. He didn’t do well in the position, he was the target of criticism, but he’s used to the role.

2 of 5 Option with Andrey — Photo: ge Option with Andrey — Photo: ge

Retreat Pec or Morato and use one more attacker

As it is a game in São Januário, Diniz could maintain the structure of the midfield with Bruno Gomes and Marquinhos Gabriel and retreat one of the attackers to the role of midfielder. In this case, it would make room for Léo Jabá or Daniel Amorim, which would make, at least on paper, the most offensive team. The problem is that Morato and Gabriel Pec have already been tested as midfielders this season by Marcelo Cabo, but neither of them matched in the role.

3 of 5 Diniz option with one more attacker — Photo: ge Diniz option with one more attacker — Photo: ge

Less likely options. Starting the season, Galarza could help one of the defensive midfielders in marking, while he has more quality to eventually collaborate with Marquinhos Gabriel in the creative sector. The Paraguayan, however, runs a lot on the outside. He has not yet entered the field with Fernando Diniz.

MT is another one that, due to characteristics, could win a chance. After emerging at the very beginning of Serie B, he returned to base, alongside Juninho, for disciplinary reasons. It regained space and has been one of the highlights of the under-20. Fernando Diniz called him for an observation period in training, alongside Caio Eduardo. MT even entered the second half against Coritiba, but was not related against Náutico.

Other names like Figueiredo, João Pedro and Romulo are out there, but they are extremely unlikely.