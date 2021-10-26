“It is likely that there is life outside the Earth”, says head of NASA – Época Negócios

+



The Earth from Space (Photo: Historical/Getty Images)

the head of Nasa, Bill Nelson, said that we are probably not alone and that there is life outside the Earth. According to him, the grandeur of the universe harbors some mysteries.

“There are even theories that there may be other universes. If that’s the case, who am I to say that planet Earth is the only place with a civilized and organized way of life like ours?”, he asked in an interview with the Policy Center at the University of Virginia, in the United States. “Are there other Earth planets out there? I think so, because the universe is very big”, he added.

Nelson highlighted in the interview that the search for extraterrestrial life is one of NASA’s focus of exploration. In addition, he stated that Navy pilots have reported more than 300 sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) since 2004.

“They don’t know what it is, we don’t know what it is. So, this is something we are constantly looking for,” he commented. The purpose of the missions is to answer some questions about how humans arrived on Earth, how they were civilized, among others, according to Nelson.

“What do you think we are doing in Mars? We are looking for life. This is part of NASA’s mission,” he stressed. For the head of the space agency, the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe reinforces the importance of taking care of our planet and the way we relate to each other.

