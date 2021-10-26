It rocked! Messi ‘isolated’ at PSG, Flamengo without Arrascaeta and Rogério Ceni’s targets at the former club

See the main news from the world of sport this Monday (25) in Brazil and Europe

The world of sport has thunderous news this Monday (25). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

One of the greatest strikers in recent history, Thierry Henry believe that Lionel Messi don’t feel comfortable in the Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman sees the Argentine star very isolated in the new club and said that, at the moment, Kylian Mbappé is the ‘owner of the team’.

In Brazilian football, one of the highlights was the Flamengo. The Rubro-Negro must have the returns of Bruno Henrique and Gabigol to face the Athletic-PR this Wednesday (27), by the Brazil’s Cup, but midfielder Arrascaeta will be embezzled for longer. The Uruguayan has not even started the physical reconditioning to return to the field.

Another highlight was in the São Paulo. With an eye on 2022, the technician Rogério Ceni asked for three reinforcements from the board of Tricolor, entitled to two players who worked with him at Flamengo between 2020 and 2021. The other player is in the vice leadership of the Brazilian championship.

Messi’s former teammate sees a player isolated, ‘ignores’ Neymar and fires: ‘PSG belongs to Mbappé’

Why Flamengo can stay without Arrascaeta for longer and live in anticipation for Bruno Henrique, David Luiz and Gabigol

São Paulo: Ceni has two Flamengo players on the reinforcement list for 2022, says journalist; see which ones

Muricy says that São Paulo ‘couldn’t afford’ to have Daniel Alves and points out the star’s mistake: ‘It wasn’t cool’