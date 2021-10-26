‘It was never my dream,’ says Weverton of playing in European football

One of the main Brazilian goalkeepers today, Weverton has no plans to transfer to European football. In an interview with “Bem, Amigos!”, on SporTV, the number 21 from Palmeiras said that acting in the Old Continent “was never his dream”.

“We know we have great goalkeepers abroad [Europa], including Brazilians. I always work to be at a high level, pursuing my goals. To be honest, I never had that dream in my career, I did have the big dream of becoming the Brazilian national team, of reaching a great Brazilian football club, and today I have this dream alive in me,” he said, after the 2-1 victory against Sport this Monday.

As a result, Weverton hopes to end his career “very happy and fulfilled” at Palmeiras.

“It was never my dream, a priority in my life. Obviously, if there’s a great opportunity, every player wants to have this experience too, to compete in a very high level football. But I’m 100% satisfied, and if not in my trajectory have this opportunity, I will end my career, I hope that at Palmeiras, very happy and very fulfilled,” he added.

At 33, Weverton has been with Palmeiras since 2018. He had gained prominence in national football between 2012 and 2017, when he played for Athletico-PR, and was summoned to defend the Olympic team that was champion at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 .

Palmeiras returns to the field next Sunday (31), against Grêmio, for the Brazilian Championship.