Italian press cites Milan and Manchester City’s interest in Inter’s Yuri Alberto | International

According to the publication, the current Brasileirão scorer is seen as a possible replacement for Ibrahimovic at Milan and his price would be set by Inter at 20 million euros (about R$ 129.9 million at the current price).

Both businessman André Cury, responsible for managing Yuri Alberto’s career, and Inter denied the ge the existence of any formal offer by the player. Cury reinforced that this type of survey is normal, but assured that there are no negotiations in progress.

Yuri Alberto, Inter forward — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter

Italian football’s interest in the striker is nothing new for Inter. In the last transfer window, the direction colorado refused attacks from a club in the country. At the time, the values ​​of the possible negotiation were lower than expected – the order of the team from Rio Grande do Sul was around 15 million euros (R$ 97.4 million at the current price).

Since July, Yuri Alberto has gained even more market value. With 11 goals, the striker is the top scorer of the Brasileirão alongside Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Gilberto (Bahia) and has established himself as one of the main names in the competition, at just 20 years old.

In addition to the 11 goals, Yuri Alberto has provided three assists in the 27 matches he has played so far. In the season, the shirt 11 scored 18 goals and gave four assists in 48 games.

Inter owns 80% of Yuri Alberto’s economic rights – the rest belongs to the player himself and his staff. The contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul runs until July 31, 2025.