Italian press puts Yuri Alberto in the crosshairs of two European giants; Inter’s direction has already defined value

Experiencing a great moment in Brasileirão as top scorer in the championship with 11 goals alongside Hulk and Gilberto, Yuri Alberto sees the great phase being rewarded with the growing European interest, which, according to the direction, has not yet translated into formal offers. But, according to the Italian portal Tuttomercato, Milan and Manchester City are the two European clubs with an eye on the 20-year-old, waiting for the window to reopen in January.

The publication points out that the athlete from Colorado is seen in Milan as a possible replacement for Ibrahimovic and that his price would be set by Inter at 20 million euros (about R$ 129.9 million at the current price). Colorado soccer executive Paulo Bracks, on ESPN, spoke about values ​​last week:

“I wouldn’t want to sell Yuri for less than 20 million euros. But we know that marking the market is not that simple. That’s why I would put between 15 and 20 million euros the value of Yuri on the market today”, he claimed.

Yuri Alberto’s good numbers are not restricted to goals scored. In addition to the balls in the net, the center forward gave three assists in 27 matches played so far for the Brasileirão. In the season, the shirt 11 scored 18 goals and gave four assists in 48 games.

WHAT YURI ALBERTO’S ENTREPRENEUR SAYS

In an interview given last week to Rádio Gre-Nal, businessman André Cury reinforced that Yuri, who has a contract with Inter until July 2025, is in no “hurry” to leave and that he would be worth even more money if he were the penalty kick taker of team:

“If he took the penalties that beat Edenilson, he would certainly be worth 20 million euros. I would already have about 18 goals in the championship. He’s in no hurry to leave, he’s well adapted and that’s very important,” said Cury about Yuri Alberto, before recalling his signing from Santos in 2020:

“In Yuri’s case, I offered the player to Rodrigo (Caetano) and, promptly, he bought the noise, fought, fought internally. Alessandro was also a guy who fought a lot. A lot of people inside the club saying it wasn’t for hiring”.