Itaú Unibanco starts to project retraction of the Brazilian economy in 2022 | Economy

The increase in fiscal uncertainty and the context of higher interest rates should cause a retraction of the Brazilian economy in 2022, according to Itaú Unibanco. The bank revised its projections for the result of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for a drop of 0.5% next year, compared to a previous projection of growth of 0.5%.

“News about the increase in fiscal spending has raised doubts about the future of the fiscal framework in Brazil, which since 2016 has been based on an adjustable spending ceiling,” Itaú said in a statement. “Higher interest rates will lead to weaker economic activity,” he added.

The bank also started to project a higher rise in the basic interest rate (Selic) at the meeting this Wednesday (27) of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank. Itaú forecasts an increase of 1.5 percentage points, followed by another 1.5 percentage point increase at the December meeting, which would take the Selic to 9.25% per year by the end of 2021, reaching 11.25 % per year until the 1st quarter of 2022.

The current average of financial market estimates still point to a growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022. According to the Central Bank’s Focus survey, released on Monday, the market lowered its forecast for the growth of the economy in 2021 from 5.01% to 4 .97%, and from 1.50% to 1.40% for 2022.

“Increased fiscal uncertainty implies higher country risk, greater depreciation of the real, worse prospects for inflation and, ultimately, a higher neutral interest rate,” said Itaú.

For inflation, the projection was revised from 8.7% to 9% in 2021, and raised from 4.2% to 4.3% in 2022.

“Despite higher interest rates, greater fiscal uncertainty will, as indicated by the recent market reaction, limit the room for the real to appreciate. We now project an exchange rate at R$5.50 per dollar by the end of 2021 and 2022, against R$ 5.25 in our previous scenario”, says Itaú.

The explosion of public debt and the risk of an uncontrolled fiscal situation have been pointed out by analysts and investors as one of the main factors of domestic uncertainty, which could even make a sustained recovery of the Brazilian economy unfeasible.

“A rapid resumption of the reform agenda, including measures such as a comprehensive administrative reform, which would strengthen fiscal flexibility and resilience, could help ease financial conditions and reduce uncertainty. In this scenario, increased consumer and business confidence could lead to growth next year. But the reforms need to move forward,” added Itaú.