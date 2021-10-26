‘It’s a blazing nail he can hold on to’

Jornal Sport points to Agüero as the solution for Barcelona to return to good results

Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid at Camp Nou this Sunday (24) has further increased the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman, who remains in jeopardy amid a much slower-than-expected start to the season. .

However, for the Sport newspaper, there is still hope for the Dutch to rediscover the path of victories under the command of the team. This is Sergio Agüero.

”Amidst the discouragement, one of the few good news is the gradual return of Sergio Agüero, who despite his age, showed that he keeps intact the sense of goal that defines the great scorers. He is Barça’s offensive hope in the short term,” the daily said.

The striker left the bench and scored for Barça in the last move of the derby against Real and has not started among the starting line-ups, as he is recovering from an injury in his left calf.

The 33-year-old Argentinian arrived at the Camp Nou in March this year, after not renewing with Manchester City, where he stayed for 10 years. However, he soon got injured, delaying his debut for nearly two months.

Besides him, the newspaper also highlights another athlete who can earn more in the Catalan team.

” [Agüero] It’s a blazing nail that Ronald Koeman can grab, as can Ansu Fati, who is still searching for his ideal form,” says the daily.

Ninth placed in LaLiga, Barcelona returns to the field this Wednesday (27) to face Rayo Vallecano, at 2 pm (GMT), with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+.