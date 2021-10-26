“It’s obvious that no vaccine causes AIDS,” says one of the virologists who discovered HIV

posted on 10/26/2021 5:58 AM / updated on 10/26/2021 5:59 AM



Gallo’s reaction — co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Global Virus Network — was one of disbelief – (credit: institute of human viroly)

In the early 1980s, a potentially lethal virus at the time primarily infected gay men in New York. Virologist Robert Charles Gallo, 84, concluded that HIV was the cause of AIDS. In addition to discovering human retroviruses, he developed the first test to detect the virus in blood. The American and colleagues Luc Montagnier (France) and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi (Tunisia) isolated HIV. O mail asked Gallo about President Jair Bolsonaro’s report, during last Thursday’s live, that people fully vaccinated against covid-19 would develop AIDS. Gallo’s reaction — co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the Global Virus Network — was one of disbelief.

President Jair Bolsonaro said that people who complete the vaccination cycle against covid-19 have developed acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. How do you see this statement?



I haven’t read his exact words, but it’s hard to believe anyone would claim that the covid-19 vaccine causes AIDS. We know what causes AIDS. Perhaps your president wanted to say that, immediately after vaccination, HIV can become a little more active, which is true of any foreign antigen. Or that vaccines might activate immune cells, but that doesn’t have any meaning, and it doesn’t last long. I don’t know what your president said. So I don’t want to be too critical. But it is obvious that neither the covid-19 vaccine nor any other vaccine causes AIDS.

How important is it for people to get vaccinated against covid-19?



The importance is to prevent infection and disease progression by the virus. For this you must be immunized with an effective vaccine.

What message would you send to people who insist on denying science?



You put me in a very difficult position with this question. I don’t debate with astrophysicists about how to send a rocket into space, as I am not an expert in astrophysics. I don’t understand the rationalization of someone who doesn’t spend his life studying science and medicine to think that his opinion is as valid as that of specialists who spend their whole lives researching and studying medicine. I just don’t understand what’s going on in the minds of people who don’t listen to what medical science has to say. We need to ask people to really think about the position they are taking and realize that it is not rational.

What is the recipe for ending the pandemic?



Vaccines and a sufficiently educated population. Use prevention measures when the virus has spread and be careful in tight spaces, particularly with unvaccinated people. Use masks indoors. We need to practice these measures around the world, not just in one place. Solve the problem worldwide — “pan” means everything.