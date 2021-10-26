‘It’s the fashion man’

Former Flamengo is in his best phase since joining Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. is undoubtedly experiencing his best moment at Real Madrid. This last Sunday (24), it made headlines in the main vehicles in Europe after gala performance at the classic, defeated against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. And the praise doesn’t stop coming.

This Monday (25), the Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” was another one to extol the great moment experienced by the formerFlamengo. And there was no lack of praise for the Brazilian, who was called by the media “the fashion man at Real Madrid”. Florentino Pérez, president of the Meringue, was another to be commended.

Hired by the Spanish in 2018, Vini Jr. arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu at the age of 18. At the time, it was just a bet of Real Madrid, which in the vehicle’s view is now a winner. And all this because Florentino never stopped believing in the athlete.

Until reaching this brilliant stage, the Brazilian went through moments of great distrust. Even the merengue fans, along with the Spanish press, criticized Vini Jr. for scoring too few goals. And even so, the president played the athlete over there.

Vehicle also remembers that the striker had the opportunity to leave the club, but Florentino was responsible for denying all offers. O PSG was one of the interested teams and I try to include the Brazilian in the negotiation for Kylian Mbappé. The merengue president, however, rejected this possibility.

And who benefits from all this is Real Madrid, which has been counting on the great phase of the attacker to win their games. In the current season, Vini Jr. has played 12 games, scored seven goals and has three assists.