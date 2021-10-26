James Michael Tyler: 11 of Gunther’s Most Memorable Moments on ‘Friends’

by

  • Steven McIntosh
  • BBC entertainment reporter

Tyler appeared in 185 of the 236 episodes of Friends, although he didn’t mention many of them.

There are some actors who hate to be too associated with a single role. James Michael Tyler, who died at age 59, was not one of them.

While some stars of friends trying to get rid of their old characters and move on with their careers after the series ended in 2004, Tyler never seemed to mind being known as Gunther.

The waiter and manager of the Central Perk cafeteria has gradually become a fan favorite over the ten years the show has been on the air. And long after the show ended, Tyler maintained close ties with the brand. friends.

He spoke to the press whenever the set of friends toured around the world. he posed for selfies and signed autographs when stopped on the street by fans of the show. “Occasionally I’m still recognized as Gunther, which is fine with me,” he said in 2018.