James Michael Tyler: 11 of Gunther’s Most Memorable Moments on ‘Friends’

Steven McIntosh

BBC entertainment reporter

25 october 2021 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tyler appeared in 185 of the 236 episodes of Friends, although he didn’t mention many of them.

There are some actors who hate to be too associated with a single role. James Michael Tyler, who died at age 59, was not one of them.

While some stars of friends trying to get rid of their old characters and move on with their careers after the series ended in 2004, Tyler never seemed to mind being known as Gunther.

The waiter and manager of the Central Perk cafeteria has gradually become a fan favorite over the ten years the show has been on the air. And long after the show ended, Tyler maintained close ties with the brand. friends.

He spoke to the press whenever the set of friends toured around the world. he posed for selfies and signed autographs when stopped on the street by fans of the show. “Occasionally I’m still recognized as Gunther, which is fine with me,” he said in 2018.

As an actor, Tyler didn’t have many other film and TV credits to his name. But after the six main characters, Gunther was the character with the most appearances, out of 185 episodes — more than Janice, Carol, Susan, Phoebe’s husband Mike, and Ross and Monica’s parents, Jack and Judy combined.

That said, he didn’t talk in every episode he appeared. Tyler was often not even credited, as Gunther was simply seen in the background behind the bar, especially in the early years. He initially got the job in friends because I knew how to operate a coffee machine.

But he’s gradually been getting more and more material over the years and catching attention with his character’s amusing catchphrases.

To remember the actor and the role he played, here are some of Gunther’s best moments.

1. Your debut on ‘Friends’

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, The ‘Friends’ series was a worldwide success

Where else could we start? It’s okay that Gunther’s first appearance on the series wasn’t that great. He appears working at Central Perk in the second episode of the first season. His first speech only came in the 33rd episode and even then he only had one word to say: “Yes”.

“Before that, I kind of had a feeling Gunther slept in the back of Central Perk — in the warehouse. But I didn’t create a story for him until much later in the series,” Tyler recalled to Business Insider.

2. Your obsession with Rachel

There are a million great scenes we could include here, because the main character trait of Gunther’s personality was his absolute adoration for the character of Jennifer Aniston.

Sometimes his love for her was obvious in his speech. At other times, we heard her inner monologue as a narration. Either way, the poor barista never seemed to stop thinking about Rachel.

“What does Rachel see in this guy?” he thought to himself in one episode as she listened to one of Ross’s dinosaur stories. “I love Rachel, I wish she were my wife.”

In another episode, we hear him talking mentally and plucking up the courage to ask, “Say, ‘Rachel, I was wondering if you’d like to go to the movies with me someday… as my girlfriend.” But he soon changes his mind: “No, too bold.”

On another occasion, he yells “You idiot!” to Joshua for turning down Rachel’s marriage proposal.

When Rachel is looking for someone to hug in her excitement of completing a crossword, Gunther dives towards her and ends up falling to the ground.

Jokes aside, Gunther was instrumental in breaking up Ross and Rachel in season three when he told her that Ross had been unfaithful.

3. Not driving a Porsche

When Joey found the keys to a Porsche in Central Perk, he initially asked Gunther if they were his.

“Yes, that’s what I drive,” Gunther fired back sarcastically. “I make $4 an hour. I saved for 350 years.”

This interaction acted as a springboard to the rest of the episode’s story, which saw Joey pretend the car was his to impress women.

4. Your hairstyle that never changes

Gunther’s off-white-blond hair was his trademark, but it wasn’t intended to be that color. One of Tyler’s friends tried to dye it the night before the audition and it didn’t go as planned.

But it clearly didn’t hurt the actor. In fact, his hair probably helped him get the attention of viewers in the early years, when he was essentially an extra.

Unfortunately for him, the producers loved it too, which means Tyler had to continue bleaching his hair every week for 10 years.

Not that Joey noticed it on the show, of course. When Gunther told him in one episode that he had been absent to dye his hair, Joey replied, “Oh really? But I like its natural color.”

5. Tell Ross he was an ‘ezel’

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tyler used to pose for selfies and autographs at promotional events

When Ross tried to learn Dutch to impress an apartment owner, he practiced some new phrases with Gunther, who was fluent.

But when Ross rudely interrupted the conversation, Gunther ended up calling him “ezel”. Ross had to research this to discover that he had just been called “dumb”.

When he finally found the translation, he said, “Hey Gunther, you’re an ezel.”

Gunther was too smart for him, replying, “Jij hebt seks met ezels (You fuck donkeys),” leaving Ross baffled once again.

6. Warehouse tantrums

It must have been painful for poor Gunther to witness Rachel being asked on a date by another man in season three, right under his nose.

Then he headed for the cafeteria warehouse, out of sight of the viewers. The next thing we heard was the sound of a mighty bang, with Gunther obviously smashing large amounts of glass and dishes in a fit of rage.

When he returned to the salon, he walked past the stunned customers in silence. “I dropped a cup,” he explained lamely.

7. Keeping decency to a minimum

Gunther helped Phoebe out of a particularly sticky situation involving a man she was dating in season three.

Her boyfriend, Robert, wore baggy shorts and, as a result, ended up unintentionally showing off his penis to the people around him.

It made Chandler, Joey, and Ross all burst out laughing, but neither they nor Phoebe wanted to broach the subject with him.

Fortunately, when Gunther passed his table, he quickly told Robert, “Hey buddy, this is a family place. Put the mouse back in the little house.”

In 2015, Tyler said in an interview that this was his favorite line from the character.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Luckily for him, Tyler didn’t have to bleach his hair after ‘Friends’ came to an end.

8. Applying the ‘no smoking’ rule

“Oh, no, no, no, none of that here,” Gunther told Chandler when he tried to smoke a cigarette at Central Perk.

Chandler replied, “Well, come on, at least let me finish this last one.”

Gunther thought before making a deal. “Okay, but only if you give me a drag.”

Smoking Chandler’s cigarette, he delivered one of his most memorable lines: “Oh mother of darkness. Once again I suck the smoke from your tit.”

9. He used to be a soap star

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Tyler initially got the job on ‘Friends’ because he knew how to operate a coffee machine

Joey needed a shoulder to cry on when he found himself unemployed in season two. Stopping at Central Perk for coffee, he told Gunther that the producers of the TV soap he starred in, Days of Our Lives, had killed his character.

“That’s too bad. How did they do it?” asked a sympathetic Gunther. “I fell into an elevator shaft,” explained Joey.

Gunther replied, “That sucks. I was buried in an avalanche.” After Joey’s confusion, he added, “I used to be Bryce on All My Children.”

10. Tyler’s participation in the cast meeting

Credit, HBO Max Photo caption, The six protagonists of ‘Friends’ got together for a special earlier this year

When the protagonists of friends reunited in early 2021, several supporting cast members joined them to celebrate.

It’s a testament to Tyler’s importance to the show that he was the only one allowed to appear via Zoom rather than in person.

We now know, of course, that Tyler was struggling with mobility issues. Cancer left him unable to walk, and he used a wheelchair at home.

“It was the ten most memorable years of my life, honestly,” he told presenter James Corden. “I couldn’t have imagined a better experience. All these guys were fantastic. It was a joy to work with them. It felt really, really special.”

11. Saying goodbye to Rachel

While friends progressing to the end, Gunther finally worked up the courage to confess his feelings for Rachel before she left for Paris.

Gunther told her, “I know you’re leaving tonight, but I just have to tell you. I love you. I…I don’t know if this changes your plans? But I thought you should know.”

Thrilled, Rachel replied, “Gunther. Oh, I love you too. Probably not in the same way, but I do. And when I’m in a cafe, drinking coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think in you”.