John Kennedy on Covid-19 and Fla-Flu Backstage Recovery: “Nervous, I wasn’t, no” | sports selection

Hero and scorer of two goals in Fluminense’s 3-1 victory over Flamengo , last Saturday, John Kennedy was the guest of the SportTV Selection this monday (watch above) . Used to shining in Fla-Flus since his base days, the 19-year-old told about the backstage of his first Fla-Flu as a professional and assured that he wasn’t nervous for the classic:

– I woke up very agitated early. I spoke to my mother. I went to get coffee, which I never did, I was very excited, but also confident. Nervous, I wasn’t, no. The group gave me a lot of confidence to play calm, light, play the same way I used to play at base. This gave me a lot of peace of mind.

+ David Braz evaluates a good moment at Fluminense and highlights the collective’s support: “They made me motivated”

1 of 3 John Kennedy, from Fluminense, on SporTV Selection — Photo: Photo: Reproduction John Kennedy, from Fluminense, at the SporTV Selection — Photo: Photo: Reproduction

With André Rizek, PVC, Carlos Eduardo Mansur and Carlos Eduardo Lino in the roda, John Kennedy also spoke about his future in Tricolor, the recovery of Covid-19, football inspirations and more. See below:

– Wellington talked a lot, Yago also talked a lot, Abel, Muriel too. They gave me a lot of peace of mind to go to the game and do what I know how to do.

Future at the Laranjeiras Club

– I think about playing for Fluminense for a long time. I think about winning titles before playing abroad.

2 of 3 John Kennedy celebrates Fluminense’s goal against Flamengo — Photo: André Durão John Kennedy celebrates Fluminense’s goal against Flamengo — Photo: André Durão

– I always looked up to Ronaldo. I liked Romario very much too. I even have a Romario movie at home, I watch a lot.

Covid-19 Recovery

– It was a very difficult time. I thought a lot if I would return as I was, if I would return well. I suffered a lot with the symptoms. I felt a lot of headaches, shortness of breath… Even because of my problem I had when I was younger. I had pneumonia, I was hospitalized for a long time and I think it caused a lot of harm. Covid’s sequel was quite strong in that regard. But, with the help of my family, businessmen and Fluminense himself, I managed to get it out of the way and come back well.

First contact with Marcao

– I started to have contact with him when I went to train at the Under-23. They were integrating the category and at the time Marcão was the coach.

At the top of the article, you can watch the entire interview.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: