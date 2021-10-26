Johnny Massaro reveals trick to record Greek kiss in Secret Truths 2 · TV News

Giotto’s interpreter in Secret Truths 2, Johnny Massaro revealed the trick to recording with Bruno Montaleone the Greek kiss scene, which has not yet appeared in the first ten chapters available on Globoplay on the 20th. The hot moment went viral on social networks after the display of a teaser. “It has more to do with where the camera is than how we’re doing it,” said the actor.

In Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, Massaro’s character will be involved in a controversial plot with prostitute Mateus (Bruno Montaleone), who will have an affair with his stepmother, stylist Betty (Deborah Evelyn), and his sister, Irina ( Julia Stockler) and their father, Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi).

“this scene [que viralizou] it’s not really a Greek kiss. My character was simply kissing Matthew’s ass. There’s a Greek kiss moment, but it’s not that one. There’s a technical way of recording,” said the artist, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from O Globo newspaper.

“It has more to do with where the camera is than how we’re doing it. It wouldn’t even make sense to do it. With the position of the camera and the framing, it makes us understand. That’s the joke,” added Massaro, who said he used it. slap-sex in every scene.

The artist also did not spare praise for Carrasco. “When I had the first contact with the plot, I saw that it was a mixture of Nelson Rodrigues and Pasolini [Pier Paolo Pasolini fez o filme Teorema, em que toda uma família se deixa seduzir por um visitante] plus the Walcyr booklet thing,” he commented.

“I was attracted to this possibility of a family being interested in the same person. How is it possible? It is written, we have to make it possible. It was courageous to write this plot and pay for it. It is very interesting”, concluded the actor.

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up.

For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.