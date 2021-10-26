Joinville continues with unscheduled vaccinations this week; see places

Between Monday and Thursday, 25 and 28, Joinville City Hall continues to offer the expanded strategy of immunization against Covid-19 by spontaneous demand, without the need for an appointment. The objective of this initiative is to continue advancing the vaccination of the population with the first and second doses, in addition to the booster dose.

first dose

Those who have not yet received the first dose can seek care at one of the 12 Basic Family Health Units (UBSFs) where the vaccine is being applied to people aged 12 years or more.

second dose

Applications of the second dose are also being carried out in people who are late on the administration or in people who took the Pfizer vaccine 8 weeks ago and may bring the date of the second application forward. The second dose of those who have an appointment continues to be carried out normally.

booster dose

Regarding the booster dose, the novelty is the term considered for the elderly over 60 years, who can receive the vaccine five months after the completion of immunization with a second dose or a single dose. In addition to them, health professionals, who completed the immunization 6 months ago, or immunocompromised people, who completed the immunization 28 days ago, can also receive the booster dose.

Service points

— First dose, second dose (scheduled, early or delayed) and booster dose: UBSF Adhemar Garcia (Rua Vicente Alves Pereira, no number), UBSF Comasa (Rua Ponte Serrada, no number), UBSF Dom Gregório (Rua Joaquim José Felipe, no number), UBSF Edla Jordan (Avenida Paulo Schroeder, 2605) , UBSF Fátima (Rua Almirante Protógenes Pereira, 410), UBSF Floresta (Rua República do Peru, no number), UBSF Paranaguamirim (Rua Elizabeth Rech, no number), UBSF Parque Douat (Rua Inambu, no number), UBSF Pirabeiraba (Rua Dr. Carlos Heinz Funke, no number), UBSF Saguaçu (Rua Iririú, 110), UBSF São Marcos (Rua Guaporé, no number) and UBSF Vila Nova (Rua Arthur Hille, 241). The opening hours of each unit are available on the Joinville City Hall website (bit.ly/ubsfjlle).

— Second dose (scheduled, early or delayed) and booster dose: Centreventos Cau Hansen Immunization Center (Avenida José Vieira, 315 — 7:30 am to 9:30 pm) and Tupy Immunization Center (Rua Albano Schmidt, 3605 — 7:30 am to 4:30 pm).

