José Alfredo finds his money at the pool

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) he will finally recover his money, which was taken from a Geneva bank. The Commander will find the money hidden in the pool of the house in Petrópolis, which was sold.

It all starts when Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) decides to return to her exile in Petrópolis and discovers that the house has been sold. José Alfredo discovers that it was Silviano (Othon Bastos) who sold the property, and Merival (Roberto Pirillo) will discover that the new owner is Jesuína Ferreira (Laura Cardoso).

Suspicious, José Alfredo goes to the house accompanied by Maria Marta, and they begin to investigate. When they see that the pool has been buried, the Commander is surprised and starts walking on the lawn, noticing that the floor is false. He then asks for a pickaxe and starts digging.

“I feel like I’m digging for gold! (…) Underneath this carpet of grass there is a slab, but it’s not cement, it’s a false slab. Here, let’s start opening this here”, he warns, removing the false slab and a tarpaulin that covered the pool. José Alfredo and Maria Marta are shocked by what they see: all the money stolen from the pool.

“My God! I’m feeling bad! How much euro! A fortune in euros! Where did that come from?”, asks Maria Marta. “From my pockets… And from Império’s coffers”, answers José Alfredo. The Commander, then, does not think twice: he takes off his shoes and shirt and plunges into his fortune. “I always had a certain envy of that duck…”, he says, while swimming in the dough.

Império is a novel written by Aguinaldo Silva, with the collaboration of Márcia Prates, Nelson Nadotti, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Maurício Gyboski, Renata Dias Gomes, Zé Dassilva, Megg Santos and Brunno Pires, under the general direction of Pedro Vasconcelos and André Felipe Binder, and core direction by Rogério Gomes. She is the winner of the 2015 International Emmy for Best Novel.

