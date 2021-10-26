JPMorgan cuts Brazil’s 2022 GDP growth estimate to zero; sees retraction from 2nd to 4th quarter By Reuters



by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – JPMorgan has lowered its estimate of the Brazilian economy in 2022 to zero, against a rate of 0.9% in the previous scenario, citing pressure on activity resulting from “recent events and policy decisions”.

The zero variation in activity next year will take place amid a jump in real interest rates to 6%, given the prospect of an increase of 11.25% due to deterioration in inflationary expectations. JPMorgan views the 6% real interest rate as “significantly above” the neutral rate, which, by the calculations of the bank’s professionals, is likely to be higher than 3% due to the “loss of credibility of fiscal policy.”

“The renewed fiscal stimulus announced by the government should, to some extent, dampen the drag on economic growth in the short term, but tighter financial conditions and, above all, growing political uncertainties in our calculations more than offset this effect,” said Cassiana Fernandez (chief economist at the bank in Brazil) and Vinicius Moreira (economist) in a report released on Monday night.

Economists are now forecasting GDP contraction for the second to fourth quarters of 2022, for which they previously estimated a slowdown in growth below potential, but still with positive readings.

JPMorgan sees a 5% expansion for the economy in 2021, compared to 5.1% in the previous forecast, which would still generate a positive statistical load of 0.4% for the 2022 growth rate, but insufficient to take the GDP of the year that comes to positive terrain.

“This means that both domestic consumption and investment are likely to suffer and deviate from the pre-Covid growth trend, which was already weak by historical standards and when compared to other emerging countries,” the economists concluded.