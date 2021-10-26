Juca Kfouri: Atlético-MG is two-time Brazilian champion, the round remains to be seen – 10/25/2021

Atlético-MG opened 13 points in relation to Flamengo in the lead of the Brazilian Championship by beating Cuiabá by 2-1, at the turn, while the rubro-negro team lost the derby against Fluminense on Saturday night (23) at Maracanã. Although Renato Gaúcho’s men have two games in hand, the distance is significant in the race for the title.

For Juca Kfouri, Galo has already sent the second Brazilian title in its history and it remains to be seen in which round will be confirmed the end of the 50-year fast. In the podcast Posse de Bola #172, the journalist says that the very way in which Cuca’s team turned the game against Cuiabá after an own goal in the opening minutes shows that it will be difficult not to take the cup.

“What happened to Sunday’s victory against Cuiabá? First, a team that conceded an own goal like Nathan Silva did at 2 minutes, with 30,000 people in Mineirão, was supposed to have awakened the ghost of 50 years’ fast. ‘it’s not possible, in the round where Flamengo loses to Fluminense, we score an own goal with 2 minutes against a team that held Flamengo at Maracanã 0-0. We’re going to lose’. in a corner, a perfect triangulation, the Hulk scores the goal,” says Juca.

“Atletico-MG continues to play football, continues trying to score the second goal, although putting the ball in the area, but also playing on the ground, something Flamengo did little in Maracanã against Cuiabá, turning the game around 2-1 and then manages the advantage without major scares. I think it says a lot about the moment of Galo and about the moment of Flamengo. I have no doubt at this point, that Atlético-MG is two-time Brazilian champion, it remains to be seen which round will be the conquest of the title”, he completes.

Considering that Fortaleza, which is the current vice-leader, has 11 points less and with a game more, Juca believes that not even an eventual defeat by Atlético-MG against Flamengo at Maracanã, in the next round, should be enough to take the title from Rooster.

“They are 11 points ahead of Fortaleza, they have 11 games to play, of these 11, they can spare three today. It really takes an advantage for Flamengo that even if they lose against Flamengo on Saturday, I think the championship is over “he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.